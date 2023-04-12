An array of meteor showers and shooting stars will be visible across the UK in April, including over Sunderland. The Lyrid meteor shower is a burst of meteor activity associated with long-period Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher.It is the oldest recorded meteor shower still visible today, and was first recorded in 687 BCE.

One of the most unpredictable meteor showers, the Lyrids are known for surges that can see high rates of meteors per hour. Meteors are small chunks of debris left in the wake of certain celestial objects, like asteroids or comets and are extremely fast moving - about 50km/s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We break down what Wearsiders can expect from the 2023 Lyrid meteor shower, including when it starts and when the peak is, as well as where they can head to get the best view. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning to watch the Lyrid meteor shower in Sunderland this April.

When is the Lyrid meteor shower 2023?

Most Popular

The Lyrid meteor shower is set to begin on April 14 and it is expected to be visible in certain locations until April 30. The shower will be at its peak between April 22 and April 23 as the display is at its brightest with 18 meteors per hour.

Best time to watch the Lyrid meteor shower

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Greenwich Royal Observatory, the best time to see the meteor shower in the UK is during the early morning of the two peak days. The observatory recommends that stargazers wait until after midnight for best visibility, as the radiant point in the constellation of Lyra will have risen in the east, offering a better view of the horizon.

The annual Lyrids meteor shower will take place soon