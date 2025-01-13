Love Island couples: which ITV stars stayed together longest - and who are still loved-up?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Love Island returns for a new series of All Stars tonight.
- It sees former favourites return for a new shot at love.
- But which couples have managed to stay together for the longest after leaving the villa?
Love Island promises beautiful singletons the chance of finding the one. But how many couples have managed to last the course after returning home?
The ITV2 series is returning for Love Island: All Stars tonight (January 13) as a batch of former favourites take another crack at love. It includes many recognisable faces from the last decade of the hit show.
The cast for Love Island: All Stars has been confirmed - find out where you have seen them before. ITV has announced the TV schedule for the first week of the show.
However there have been a few couples that have stayed together and even married and started families. Here’s the ones that lasted the longest after leaving the villa:
Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey - 8+ years
The winners of the second series of Love Island back in 2016, the couple are still going strong more than eight years later. They married in 2018 and have multiple children together.
Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen - 8+ years
The couple found love on the second series of Love Island, reaching the final in 2016. Since the show they have remained together and married in 2018 - they have a child together.
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt - 7+ years
It looked like for much of season three that fan favourite Camilla would be unable to find a connection in the villa - but that changed when Jamie entered. They have remained together ever since and have married - as well as having children together.
Jessica Shears and Dom Lever - 7+ years
There was certainly love in the air on the third season of Love Island - Jess and Dom also met on that series and despite the hardship of Jess’s shock dumping, they have remained strong as a couple. They married in 2018 and have welcomed children in the years since.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury - 5 years
It was almost inevitable from the first moment that Molly-Mae and Tommy would win Love Island back in the fifth season in 2019. And they quickly became one of the show’s power couples, getting engaged and having a child - but in August 2024 after five years they announced their split.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope - 2+ years
Love Island fans quickly fell in love with Indiyah and Dami - who met on the show in 2022 and aside from a brief split during the show, have remained together since leaving the villa. It is more than 2 years since they met on the show.
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew le Page - 2+ years
Another couple from the 2022 series who are still going strong, Tasha and Andrew shared on social media in 2024 that they had bought a house together. Andrew was urging his followers to vote for Tasha during her recent stint on Strictly Come Dancing.
Are you going to watch Love Island: All Stars this year? Let me know by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.