Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MrBeast is in the cast of Love, Death & Robots for its fourth season 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MrBeast is set to lend his voice to a Netflix show.

The YouTube star has been signed up for Love, Death & Robots.

But which episode will his voice appear in?

MrBeast has been announced as part of the cast for the brand new series of Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots. The anthology show is set to return this month and boasts quite the cast.

Rock legends Red Hot Chilli Peppers are set to appear in an episode, while John Boyega has also been signed up. Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is one of the most famous YouTube stars in the world and is also known for his Feastables snacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will the episodes be out and which one will MrBeast star in? Here’s all you need to know:

Which episode of Love, Death & Robots is MrBeast in?

MrBeast poses with fans at the launch of the first physical MrBeast Burger Restaurant in 2022. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MrBeast Burger | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MrBeast Burger

The YouTube superstar and host of the recent Prime Video show Beast Games is set to lend his voice to the upcoming fourth season of the animated anthology show on Netflix. He is due to appear in the seventh episode of the series entitled: The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur.

MrBeast is one of two stars set to feature in the show alongside Chinese American singer and actor Bai Leng. The episode has been directed by Tim Miller, who was behind the camera for Deadpool 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not the first time that MrBeast has had a voice acting role either - you may have missed it but he also had minor roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in 2023 and also Kung Fu Panda 4 last year. He voiced Panda Pig in that Dreamworks movie.

When is the MrBeast episode out on Netflix?

Love, Death & Robots will return to the streaming service this month - after three years away. It is due to drop its fourth season on Thursday May 15 and there will be ten episodes.

The full season is set to be released on May 15 and that includes the MrBeast episode. As previously mentioned above, his voice will feature in the seventh episode of the season - if you just want to jump to that.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.