Loose Women, Bake-off and Masterchef stars added to the menu for Seaham Food Festival

Seaham Food Festival is serving up more famous faces.

The event returns on Saturday and Sunday, August, 5 and 6, with it a line-up of food and drink traders, family entertainment and live music.

The Curly Cooks

Organisers have already announced Saturday’s outdoor cookery theatre line-up, with Eddie Scott, Syabira Yusoff and Freya Cox confirmed.

Now, the stars for Sunday have been confirmed, with Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha and her sister Dina bringing their new show, The Curly Cooks of Croydon, to the stage.

The sisters have a no-nonsense approach to cooking, keeping each demonstration real, even if they have a few mishaps in the kitchen.

There is no long list of ingredients with their recipes, just two mums finding ways to feed their fussy families for £5 and under.

Briony May Williams

The pair will be joined by presenter of BBC One’s Escape to The Country and Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped, Briony May Williams.

Briony is also one of the food experts on BBC Ones’ Morning Live and has been seen on Would I lie to You? and House of Games amongst others.

She is also a former Great British Bake Off semi-finalist., whose warmth, humour, resilience and ingenuity made her a firm favourite among the show’s millions of viewers.

Briony will be demonstrating some of her favourite recipes when she takes to the stage on Sunday.

Completing the line-up is MasterChef: The Professionals 2022 Champion Nikita Pathakji.

For more than seven years, 25-year-old Nikita has been working as a professional chef in top restaurants in London, including Michelin-starred Kitchen W8 and two Michelin-starred Claude Bosi at Bibendum.

Nikita wowed viewers last year with her incredible dishes and distinctive style of fine dining, inspired from her extensive travels around the world and the traditional cookery techniques she picked up at Kitchen W8.

Once again, the stars will be joined by crowd favourite and TV presenter Chris Bavin, who returns as host across both days.

Coun Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: "With preparations well underway, we are thrilled to be able to announce the latest famous faces that will be heading to Seaham this summer.

Nikita Pathakji

"We have a jam-packed programme lined up for the cookery theatre and I am sure the celebrity chefs will leave audiences’ mouths watering with their demonstrations.

"Whether you are looking for family friendly meals with the Curly Cooks, fine dining with Nikita or baking with Briony, there is something for everyone.

"There is just over eight weeks to go now, we are well and truly in the countdown and can’t wait to show everyone what our seaside festival has to offer."