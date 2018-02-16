Looking back at Sunderland’s Chinese New Year celebrations

This year’s Chinese New Year takes place today - February 16 - heralding in the Year of the Dog.

Celebrations tend to last weeks - and in Sunderland, they are due to take place in the city on February 25.

The event is set to start at The Bridges from 12pm, with a traditional dance followed by performances of screen painting, Kung Fu and Chinese songs.

Inspired by the arrival of Chinese New Year, we’ve taken a look at Sunderland’s previous celebrations - including last year’s events at Mowbray Park and 2016’s in Keel Square.

Sunderland’s celebrations are being organised by Ian Wong, owner of Asiana restaurant, with support from Sunderland’s Business Improvement District (BID) and Gentoo.

Mr Wong said: “Chinese New Year is a really important date on the calendar and I’m delighted that once again we can get the people of Sunderland to enjoy a whole range of cultural experiences.”