Location, Location, Location returns to TV screens tonight - here's what the new series has in store
If you are looking for inspiration for a new home, or just enjoy having a nosy at fancy properties, you are in luck, as Location, Location, Location makes its return to TV screens tonight.
The popular property programme sees some of the country's choosiest house hunters attempt to find their dream home, with the new series kicking off the search in Surrey.
All in the location
In the first episode of the new series, presenter Kirstie Allsopp attempts to help couple Rachel and Mark in Woking search for their perfect property. The pair are currently renting, but are keen to put their money into their very own home before the arrival of their second child.
Meanwhile, fellow presenter Phil Spencer heads to Guildford to assist couple Indu and Jason in their property search. The couple are looking to take on a project, but with their second child due in a matter of months, they don't want to buy a property that would require too much work.
Since both couples have different budgets and very detailed wish lists, the presenters have their work cut out to track down the idyllic dream home.
When is it on TV?
The first episode of the new series will air tonight (Wed 3 Jul) at 8pm on channel 4Seven.