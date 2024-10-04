Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's North East Land, Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM) is hosting a special 'Living History' weekend which gives visitors a fascinating insight into World War Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A taste of World War II at NELSAM. | 3rd party

Historic wartime vehicles and about a dozen groups of enthusiasts in costume will be at the Washington Road museum over Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6.

Groups varying between two to six people will be dressed in different uniforms representing different elements of the war. Uniforms from the armed forces of countries involved in the conflict include Russian, German, American and of course British regalia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All weekend the public can see uniforms, weapons and find out how the different armies operated. There will be jeeps and some slightly more modern armoured cars from the Cold War.

There will also be the usual display of classic and historic aircraft.

David Charles, chairman of NELSAM, said: "I think it's important that we do things like this, so that those who don't know the Second World War can find out what it was like and learn a little bit about why we need armies."

In August NELSAM hosted a special wreath-laying service to mark the anniversary of the successful RAF battle during the biggest air raid on the North East of World War Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal admission prices apply: £6.50 for adults, £3.50 for concessions (5-15 year-olds and 60+). A family ticket (two adults with two children) is £18. Please note that a card only system is used.

Opening times from Tuesday to Sunday are between 10am and 4pm.