Despite scaling back their opening plans this year, Lidl has now released a long list of desired locations for new stores, including multiple locations in the Sunderland area.

The list includes hundreds of towns and cities spanning the length and breadth of the country, with over 56 desired locations earmarked for the North East area alone.

Lidl is one of the fastest growing supermarkets in the UK. In 2023 alone, the discount retailer has already opened 15 new stores and has plans to open a further 10 over the course of the year.

Lidl is looking for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces, 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. They also want town centre or edge of centre and retail parks.

Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, Richard Taylor, added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores. But we won’t be stopping there.

“Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

Full list of desired Sunderland locations:

Boldon

Seaham

Sunderland - City Centre West

Sunderland - Doxford Park

Sunderland - Roker

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, commented: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country. We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year.