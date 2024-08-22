Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Oasis frontman headlines the first full day of music at Bramham Park. 🎼

Liam Gallagher is set to headline Friday night at Leeds Festival 2024 (August 23 2024.)

The Britpop great joins Blink-182 and Fred Again.. as this year’s headliners at the event.

Here’s a look at what time Liam Gallagher is performing, who he’s clashing with and what he could perform during his headline performance.

Prepare for a Britpop singalong on Friday night at Bramham Park, as former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher marks the first headline act to perform at Leeds Festival this year.

It’s been a busy 2024 for the “Cool Britannia” icon, having performed at a series of music festivals already alongside his own tour celebrating 30 years of the quintessential Britpop classic, “Definitely Maybe” by Oasis.

Add to that his co-headline tour with The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, and it’s definitely been a productive year for Gallagher - no maybe about it (apologies for the pun.)

Liam Gallagher performs during day one of the TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 12, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Getty Images

Gallagher’s headline appearance at Leeds Festival marks his third appearance at the event as a solo artist, having performed at the 2021 and 2017 editions of the event; on those occasions, there were a number of Oasis songs mixed in with his own works, be it as a solo artist or his work during the Beady Eye years.

But, looking at his setlists throughout this year, and the anniversary of a watershed moment in British popular culture, we’d be fools to think that he’ll omit a number of those Oasis songs during his set.

So what has Liam Gallagher been performing recently, what time is he performing this year at Leeds and is his headline set clashing with any other performances this year?

What time is Liam Gallagher performing at Leeds Festival 2024?

Liam Gallagher will take to the Main Stage at Bramham Park at 9:30pm, with his set expected to conclude at 11pm BST.

Are any other performances clashing with Liam Gallagher’s set?

Unfortunately so: those of you who wanted to catch Skrillex at the Chevron Stage (9:20pm - 11pm) or The Japanese House at the Festival Republic stage (9:45pm - 10:25pm) will have to make the decision if you want to see all of his set, or rush between stages to catch a bit of everything.

What is the weather forecast for Liam Gallagher’s performance at Leeds Festival 2024?

It’s set to be a partly cloudy night by the time Liam Gallagher takes to the main stage, with the Met Office forecasting a high of 14° after wet weather during the morning. So prepare for some muddy conditions around the main stage.

Full forecast for August 23 2024 at Leeds Festival.

07:00: Light showers (13°)

10:00: Sunny intervals (16°)

13:00: Sunny intervals (17°)

16:00: Sunny intervals (18°)

22:00: Partly cloudy night (17°)

00:00: Partly cloudy night (14°)

What has Liam Gallagher been performing recently during his live shows?

Liam Gallagher has had a busy summer regarding performances at music festivals, so we can get a good idea of what he could play during his performance at Leeds Festival 2024.

Looking at his most recent performance, which took place August 16 2024 at Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast, Northern Ireland, the former (?) Oasis frontman performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM.)

Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song) Columbia (Oasis song) Shakermaker (Oasis song) Up in the Sky (Oasis song) Digsy's Dinner (Oasis song) Bring It On Down (Oasis song) Half the World Away (Oasis song) (with strings) D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman? (Oasis song) Fade Away (Oasis song) Lock All the Doors (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds cover) (Oasis demo version) Whatever (Oasis song) (with strings) Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song) Married With Children (Oasis song) Supersonic (Oasis song) Slide Away (Oasis song) Live Forever (Oasis song) I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover) (with strings)

Are you heading to Leeds Festival 2024 to see Liam Gallagher specifically or have you seen the Oasis frontman on another date during his busy 2024 schedule? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.