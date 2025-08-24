Leeds Festival 2025 Sunday: your final set times and stage clashes at Bramham Park this year
- Things are about to end with a bang rather than a whimper at Bramham Park this evening.
- Bring Me The Horizon are set to headline the main stage, while the likes of Limp Bizkit and Enter Shikari are also set to perform later today.
- Here’s your set time and stage clashes ahead of your final day at Leeds Festival this year.
Good morning, campers, and congratulations – you have made it to the final day at Leeds Festival for another year.
Things are certainly not going out with a whimper this evening, though, with your headline act Bring Me The Horizon taking to the main stage shortly after sets from Limp Bizkit, Enter Shikari, and Lambrini Girls. Elsewhere, Becky Hill closes out the Chevron Stage this year, while Snow Strippers and Bilmuri are set to finish up proceedings on the Festival Republic Stage for another year.
One certainly not to miss out on, if you have the time, is today’s BBC Introducing Stage headliner, Nxdia, known for their unique sound that blends vulnerable, introspective lyrics with modern production and often incorporates both English and Arabic, and from our estimates, not a stage clash for them in sight... for now...
So, for one final time this year, let’s take a look at the set-times and stage clashes that are taking place on Leeds Festival Sunday.
Leeds Festival 2025 - set times and stages for Sunday August 24
All information is correct as of writing
Main Stage
- 12:00 - 12:30: VOILA
- 12:45 - 13:15: Lambrini Girls
- 13:35 - 14:05: South Arcade
- 14:25 - 15:05: Good Neighbours
- 15:25 - 16:10: Royal Otis
- 16:40 - 17:30: Conan Gray
- 18:00 - 18:50: Enter Shikari
- 19:25 - 20:25: Limp Bizkit
- 21:20 - 22:50: Bring Me The Horizon
Chevron Stage
- 12:00 - 12:25: James and the Cold Gun
- 12:35 - 13:00: Blanco
- 13:15 - 13:45: Issey Cross
- 13:55 - 14:25: Pozer
- 14:45 - 15:45: Example
- 16:05 - 16:45: Pale Waves
- 17:10 - 17:50: Bakar
- 18:15 - 19:00: Wunderhourse
- 19:10 - 19:50: Jazzy
- 20:20 - 21:20: Becky Hill
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00 - 12:30: Sunday (1994)
- 12:50 - 13:20: Rifle
- 13:40 - 14:10: Mouth Culture
- 14:30 - 15:00: Origami Angel
- 15:20 - 15:50: Ecca Vandal
- 16:10 - 16:40: Vlure
- 17:00 - 17:30: Balming Tiger
- 18:50 - 19:25: Bilmuri
- 20:40 - 21:20: Snow Strippers
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12:00 - 12:25: Mudi Sama
- 12:55 - 13:20: Keo
- 13:50 - 14:15: Eville
- 14:45 - 15:10: Finn Forster
- 16:35 - 17:00: V.I.C
- 17:30 - 17:55: Lleo
- 18:25 - 18:50: The Pill
- 19:20 - 19:45: unpeople
- 20:15 - 20:40: Nxdia
Reload Stage
- 14:00 - 15:30: Megan Wroe
- 15:30 - 17:00: Tomike
- 17:00 - 18:30: Gee Lee
- 18:30 - 20:00: Omar +
- 20:00 - 21:30: Bushbaby
- 21:30 - 23:00: DJ JACKUM
LS23
- 22:00 - 23:15: Auramatic
- 23:15 - 00:30: n4tee
- 00:30 - 02:00: MPH
- 02:00 - 03:00: [IVY]
Reload After Hours
- 23:00 - 00:30: Jeremiah Asiamah
- 00:30 - 03:00: DJ Battle
Piccadilly Party
- 22:00 - 23:00: Beefy Melons
- 23:00 - 00:00: Louis Panchout
- 00:00 - 01:00: UPRAWR
- 01:00 - 02:00: DOKTORED
- 02:00 - 03:00: Rachel Hume
- 03:00 - 04:00: HOLLAND
- 04:00 - 06:00: Singalong with Piccadilly
What set clashes are taking place today at Leeds Festival?
No huge set clashes for your final day at Leeds Festival this year, but there are some significant overlaps that you might want to address before making your final decision on what to watch today. Here’s what is set to clash on Leeds Festival Sunday:
- 21:20 - 22:50: Bring Me The Horizon (Main Stage) vs. DJ JACKUM (Reload Stage)
- 19:25 - 20:25: Limp Bizkit (Main Stage) vs. Becky Hill (Chevron Stage) vs. Bushbaby (Reload Stage)
- 16:40 - 17:30: Conan Gray (Main Stage) vs. Bakar (Chevron Stage) vs. Gee Lee (Reload Stage)
- 15:25 - 16:10: Royal Otis (Main Stage) vs. Example (Chevron Stage) vs. Tomike (Reload Stage) vs. Vlure (Festival Republic Stage)
