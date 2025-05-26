Leading advocate for LGBTQ+ rights for military veterans to host Pride talks

One of the UK’s leading advocates for LGBTQ+ rights for military veterans is heading to the North East this summer for a trio of Pride appearances.

pride talks | Collage

Pride In Sunderland, Pride In South Tyneside and Pride In Gateshead will run consecutively from June to August.

And, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the lifting of the ban on LGBTQ+ people serving in the armed forces, organiser Out North East is to hold three audiences with veteran turned activist Carl Austin-Behan OBE.

Carl, from Manchester, joined the Royal Air Force aged 19 and went on to receive a number of awards and recognition for his bravery.

These included the RAF Safety Centre’s Good Show Award and the Royal Humane Society’s award for rescuing a pilot from a burning Hawk Aircraft.

He was also mentioned in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 1996, with a Commander in Chief’s commendation.

But, in 1997, Carl was dismissed from the RAF as his homosexuality was deemed 'incompatible with service life' as it was still illegal for gay people to serve in The UK Armed Forces.

Since then, he has dedicated himself to actively engaging diverse LGBTQ+ communities to ensure that all voices are heard and amplified and specifically those of LGBTQ+ veterans.

An ambassador and trustee for a number of charities, Carl – a former Mr Gay UK - was also a founder member for Fighting with Pride: an LGBT veterans charity run by veterans and was awarded an OBE in the 2020 Queens New Year’s Honours List for services to Charity and the LGBTQ+ Community.

During an Audience With Carl Austin-Behan OBE, he will talk about his own military experience, his work to promote the interests of the LGBTQ+ communities and how he is helping veterans affected by the former ban to access compensation.

The Government is offering financial reparations of up to £70,000 to LGBTQ+ veterans who were dismissed or discharged from the armed forces due to their sexual orientation or gender identity between 1967 and 2000.

Those eligible can receive a payment of £50,000, with additional payments of up to £20,000 available for those who suffered harassment, invasive investigations, or imprisonment.

And it is also offering restorative measures, including striking any blame or dishonour from service records, to acknowledge the injustices faced by LGBT veterans.

“The MoD estimates that around 4,000 men and women are eligible for this award, but many don’t know about it or for whatever reason haven’t yet come forward,” said Carl.

“I want them to know it’s there for them and that support out there for them too – and friendship. That’s the message I’ll be bringing to Pride – and with pride – this summer.”

Peter Darrant, chair of Out North East, is delighted that Carl will be attending all three Prides.

“Carl has such an inspirational story and it’s one we are looking forward to him sharing,” he said.

“Along with celebratory and fun events, our Prides are about creating a legacy and highlighting the on-going struggles facing the LGBTQ+ community.

“It is a huge honour to have him attend and hopefully help veterans who may not be aware of what is available to them.”

Tickets

The Audience with Carl Austin-Behan OBE events will take place at British Esports, The Place, Athenaeum Street, Sunderland, on Thursday 12 June, at The Customs House, South Shields on 17 July and at HMS Calliope, South Shore Road, Gateshead on 21 August.

The Audience With events will take place on Thursday 12 June, 17 July and 21 August at 7.30pm. Tickets are free but need to booked at www.outnortheast.org.uk