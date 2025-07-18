The monsters were out in force in Las Vegas this week, as the much anticipated opening night of Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball world tour kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena on July 16 2025.
Those lucky enough to see her perform, either live or during the Coachella 2025 live streams, might already be familiar with what we can expect, but with these images from Live Nation and Kevin Mazur, fans with tickets to her shows in Manchester and London later this year can now get more of an idea what to expect.
Lady Gaga is set for London’s The O2 on September 29, 30, October 2 and 4 2025, before heading to Manchester’s Co-op Live on October 7 and 8 2025, with some tickets still available through the resale market on Ticketmaster as of writing.
As for what Lady Gaga performed, Live Nation were kind enough to send over her setlist from the first night - take a look below and the images from her illustrious performance.
- Bloody Mary
- Abracadabra
- Judas
- Aura
- Scheiße
- Garden Of Eden
- Poker Face
- Perfect Celebrity
- Disease
- Paparazzi
- LoveGame
- Alejandro
- The Beast
- Killah
- Zombieboy
- Love Drug
- Applause
- Just Dance
- Shadow Of A Man
- Kill For Love
- Summerboy
- Born This Way
- Million Reasons
- Shallow
- Die With A Smile
- Vanish Into You
- Bad Romance
- How Bad Do You Want Me
