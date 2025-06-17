Kid Creole is promising Sunderland a funky good time when he takes to the stage later this month.

Kid Creole is heading to Sunderland | Submitted

Ahead of Kid Creole & The Coconuts bringing their Creolian Bye Bye Birdy Tour to The Fire Station on Friday, June 27, Mick Burgess chats to the flamboyant Bronx-born star.

In a couple of weeks you head out on your latest UK tour. Are you looking forward to getting started?

I absolutely am. It`s a always been a great, great reception there and brings back a lot of good memories of our visits in the 80`s. I`m really looking forward to it.

The ‘Bye Bye Birdy Tour’ is actually your Farewell Tour. Why have you decided to call it a day now?

When people ask me about this they think that there’s some major event that has caused it but there isn’t. I just wanted to concentrate on this musical that I’ve been working on for 10 years. I brought it to New York 10 years ago, ‘Cherchez La Femme’ and we had a limited run at La Mama Theatre, an off Broadway theatre.

Ever since then I`ve been trying to get it to live again and bring it to the West End. I want to concentrate on that rather than Kid Creole and the Coconuts. The version I`m working on now is called ‘Off The Coast Of Me’

Is this just retirement from touring? Do you plan to play occasional festivals and still create new music?

If someone has a private party and loves our music and if they have a budget of $13million, then I`d see if my Zoot suits still fit me and my two-tone shoes and I`d see them there. Never say never.

The gang is promising a lively show | Submitted

You have 14 studio albums and a whole bunch of hits to choose from. What sort of setlist do you have planned for the tour?

We will do a bit of everything. We`ll pull out some of the obscure songs that haven`t been done for a long time. I`ll be doing ‘Off The Coast Of Me’, which we haven`t done in so many years from the first album.

We`ll do ‘Mr Softee’ which we haven`t done in two decades. Of course we`ll do the hits like ‘Stool Pigeon’, ‘Annie’ and ‘I`m A Wonderful Thing, Baby’.

It`ll change per city so we`ll change it from night to night and we`ll see what works and what doesn`t. I love to improvise too.

That`s one of the great things about having a band behind you who are great musicians. We have 14 people up on stage each night. It`s financial suicide but I love it. You can drop your hand and they will know to let go and improvise. When you see when the audience is with you, you can just keep on going. No two shows are the same.

On 27th June, you play at the Fire Station in Sunderland. Is this your first time in Sunderland?

I think it is my first time but I have played in Newcastle before. The North being a place I loved because the audiences were not reserved. Down south they are more quiet but up north they were having a good time.

When you first formed back in 1980 Metal, Punk and Ska music was very popular and you came along and brought something totally unique to the musical party.

We brought Tropical Funk with an accent on Salsa but we also had an element of Pop, Jazz and Swing so we were very different from everyone else.

I think that was our calling card and our success came from that mix of genres and our sense of humour. We didn`t take ourselves too seriously. Let`s not forget the lovely Coconuts, they were a big part of the music and many people came to the show just to see them.

Who were the bands and artists that influenced you in your early days?

I grew up listening to everything thanks to my parents. I listened to Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and all those Country artists.

That`s where I got my storytelling from. I love James Brown of course. I`ve seen him more times than any other artist and used to go and see him at the Apollo Theatre all the time. He influenced me more than anyone else. I loved the 1940`s Swing music from Cab Calloway and Billie Holiday.

I learned a lot from them. Not only did I steal Cab Calloway`s Zoot suit look but I stole his live performance. It was one of jubilance and fun. I fell in love with The Beatles and Lennon and McCartney are just amazing song writers. I still listen to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and Bob Marley too. I love all music that says something to me.

You first appeared on Top of the Pops in the summer of 1982 with ‘Stool Pigeon’. What is a ‘Stool Pigeon’?

That`s an expression in America for someone who snitches on their pals so he can get a lesser sentence.

You appeared on ‘Hey Mambo’ with Barry Manilow. That seems a strange combination but it really worked. How did that collaboration come about?

This may be something of an exclusive. Not many people know this but I was not his first choice. His first choice was Gloria Estefan and she turned him down.

Somebody suggested me as I was known for my love of Salsa. He researched me and could see there was a kinship with Latin and Caribbean music so he made contact and that`s how that collaboration came about. We also did a TV show based on that and we became good buddies.

You recorded ‘The Sex Of It’, written by Prince, back in 1990 on your ‘Private Waters in the Great Divide’ album. How did you end up getting that song to record?

Prince, as it turned out, was a Kid Creole fan. He came to see us perform in France at the height of our fame. After the show we got a message from Prince asking why we hadn`t cracked the American market.

He said he was going to send us a song so that we could crack the American market. He sent ‘The Sex Of It’ to my people at Sony and they sent me the demo.

My ego was very large back then and I said that I wasn`t doing a song called ‘The Sex Of It’ written by Prince as if I did crack the American market with it, I`d always be beholden to Prince. I turned it down. I wouldn`t say that I was forced, but I was coerced to do it and the label paid for the video. Guess what? It still wasn`t a hit so I was right.

Do you still see the original Coconuts?

Oh yes. Adriana speaks to me all the time in fact she just visited me a few weeks ago. She`s still very active and is so amazing. I still see the Coconuts from the past and the new Coconuts have nothing but respect for the original girls.

Where do you head after your UK Tour finishes?

After the UK tour finishes in July we go to Italy for a week but it may expand into more shows. After that we go around Scandinavia which is a very important market for us and then things slow down in the Fall.

Kid Creole and The Coconuts play at The Fire Station in Sunderland on 27th June. Tickets here.