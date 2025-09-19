A major pop star has been tipped for the John Lewis Christmas advert this year 🚨

John Lewis’ Christmas Advert is an institution.

One of the biggest British stars has been backed to provide the soundtrack.

But who is being tipped for the new advert?

A year on from the end of her Las Vegas residency, Adele is being tipped to provide the soundtrack for the John Lewis Christmas Advert this year. The superstar has yet to feature on any of the broadcaster’s festive campaigns.

Elton John provided the song and even appeared in one of the adverts a few years ago. Bastille, Lola Young, Tom Odell, and Lilly Allen are among some of the major names who have featured in the ad over the years.

Betway has issued early odds on who could appear on the John Lewis ad this year. Here’s all you need to know:

The Gifting Hour is here - but how does it compare to past John Lewis efforts? Photo: John Lewis | John Lewis

The current list of odds looks like this, according to Betway. However be aware that odds can change:

Adele - 4/1

Raye - 5/1

Sam Smith - 5/1

Lewis Capaldi - 6/1

Ed Sheeran - 7/1

Coldplay - 16/1

Dua Lipa - 16/1

Myles Smith - 20/1

Alex Warren - 20/1

Sam Fender - 20/1

Loyle Carner - 33/1

Oasis - 50/1

A spokesperson at Betway, said: “We all know the John Lewis Christmas advert marks the beginning of the festive season, and the song is as important as the story - often reaching number one in the charts. The advert has seen many stars provide the soundtrack, both up-and-coming and globally known, and after having some time away from music, Adele would suit the spot for this year.

“Lewis Capaldi, who returned to music with a surprise Glastonbury set, is also priced at 16/1 to match the usually moving story.

“Oasis sit at 50/1 odds, but their reunion story writes itself for John Lewis. The brothers coming together after years of feuding would perfectly capture the retailer's Christmas spirit of family unity and reconciliation.”

The John Lewis advert has featured established stars in the past like Bastille and Elton John. However, it tends to feature stars at the beginning of their careers - like Lola Young before she exploded in popularity.

When could John Lewis Christmas ad come out in 2025?

Based on previous trends, it is likely that the 2025 edition of the John Lewis Christmas advert will arrive sometime in November. In terms of when exactly in that month the previous adverts have been released, it has bounced around a fair bit.

The earliest release date has been November 4 - with 2021’s An Unexpected Guest - and the latest was November 15 for 2018’s The Boy and the Piano. The most recent one arrived on November 14, 2024.

Recent adverts have also been released on a Thursday - November 10 in 2022, November 9 in 2023 and November 14 last year. It means you can likely expect this year’s one to arrive on a Thursday.

Potential candidates include November 6 and November 13, looking ahead on the calendar.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.