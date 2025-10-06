The incredible comedian is out on the road and will be in the North East this week.

Liverpool local John Bishop is currently touring the UK as part of his ‘25 years of stand up’ tour and will be heading to the North East this week.

It will be somewhat of a return for Bishop, after he briefly studied at Newcastle Polytechnic and he will be performing at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

John Bishop. | BBC Pictures

When is John Bishop in Newcastle?

The show will take place on Wednesday, October 8.

What are the times for John Bishop in Newcastle?

According to the venue’s website, doors for the show open at 6:30pm with the event getting underway at 8pm.

It is expected the show will come to an end just after 10pm.

Are tickets still available for John Bishop in Newcastle?

A very small number of tickets remain available. The majority of floor options are individual resale tickets, although a small number of general sale are also available in tiered seating of the arena for the show this week.

Tickets are available through the venue’s website.

Newcastle Utilita Arena parking

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

The usual fee for events is £8.

Other car parks around the arena include Arena Square Car Park on Ord Street and the Times Square Car Park which can be accessed from Railway Street.