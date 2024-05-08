Jewellery, gyros and a ukulele - Dalton Park serves up a crafty weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Treasures, trinkets and treats will be up for grabs at Dalton Park later this month.

The Murton outlet centre will hold an artisan market, with more than 50 local traders taking part over the weekend of May 25 and 26.

The Spring Outdoor Artisan Market will feature stalls full of the region’s best hand-crafted treasures as well as culinary delights and will be open from 9.30am-6pm on Saturday May, and 10.30 am–4.30pm on Sunday.

Visitors enjoy the November market at Dalton Park

The market will extend throughout the entre shopping centre, with street food available next to the M&S entrance.

Stalls will include unique handmade jewellery, art, pastries, seasonal flowers, sea glass gifts, homeware, craft beers and speciality wines, as well as delicious treats including Greek gyros, fruit crumbles with dipped chocolate fruits, Indonesian specialities, tapas and much more.

Entertainment will include a live ukelele busker, along with family crafts, face painting and springtime hair designs.

Centre manager Richard Kaye said: “After the success of our festive outdoor Artisan Market in November 2023, we wanted to enhance the shopper experience by hosting a spring and summer outdoor market.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Spring Outdoor Artisan Market to Dalton Park as it offers a wonderful opportunity for our visitors to connect with local artisans and businesses.

“Outdoor markets are becoming a summertime staple in the North East and it’s important to connect the community, so we’re looking forward to seeing residents support the 35 independent and local artisans we have to offer.”

Nicki Barron, owner of Pretty Busy Blooms, is looking forward to it: “We are delighted to be part of Dalton Park’s Spring Artisan Market and share our love for beautiful, seasonal flowers, with the community.

“From fresh blooms to dried arrangements and homeware, we take pride in offering something special for everyone. We cannot wait to greet all visitors and help them find their perfect floral favourites to brighten their day.”

Visitors are advised to allow more time to travel to Dalton Park, as road work improvements may cause short delays.