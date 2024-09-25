Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

11 Chilean flamingos at Washington Wetland Centre are celebrating their 40th birthdays this week and Wearside residents are being invited along to join in the celebrations.

The flamingos have been part of the Wetland Centre for 38 years, first arriving in 1986 when the Catherine Cookson flamingo house was originally built, creating their very first exhibit at the centre.

Eleven flamingos at Washington Wetland Centre are celebrating their 40th birthday. | WWT

Sixteen flamingos were originally brought in from the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust’s (WWT) founding site in Slimbridge, forming the very first flamingo flock in Washington and the North East.

Thirteen of the original sixteen flamingos are still at the wetland centre today, including the eleven birthday boys and girls and a further two who are at the grand age of 42 years old.

Dan Morrison, WWT Washington’s Animal Collection Team Manager said: “We’re excited to be sharing this special occasion with visitors. It gives everyone the chance to learn a bit more about this fascinating bird species and about our individual birds here at the centre.

“The flamingos are definitely one of our more eye-catching birds and are very popular with visitors, so we know everyone will enjoy helping us celebrate in style.

“Chilean flamingos can live up to their 60s, so there’s still lots of life left in these birds.”

There are now 56 flamingos in the flock at Washington Wetland Centre. | WWT

To mark the occasion, this Saturday (September 28) has been named ‘Flamingo Day’, with the centre hosting a variety of activities including special flamingo talks, flamingo crafts session, and the chance to enjoy flamingo birthday cupcakes.

Dan said: “Each of our flamingos has a unique leg ring and as part of the day’s celebrations we’re asking visitors to spot these leg rings to find different birds and learn more about them.

“It’s a fun activity to do and helps you feel even closer to our animals.”

More information about the the flamingos’ birthday bash can be found on the Washington Wetland Centre’s website.