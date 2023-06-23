Immerse yourself in a miniature world of wonder at Roker Park this weekend

Roker Park Miniature Railway will be running both their steam and electric trains for people to enjoy a ride around the park for free.

They will also be hosting a display area of model trains, steam lorries and a quarter size Land Rover built by one of the railway team “for his children”.

Meanwhile Roker Park lake will play host to a wide array of model boats for people to see and have a go at sailing, with Friends of Roker Park bringing along a replica 17th Century warship for people to explore, which is one tenth of the size of the original.

Echo reporter Neil Fatkin taking a ride on the miniature railway.

The free event will take place between 11am and 3pm.

The railway is operated by the City of Sunderland Model Engineering Society and club secretary Peter Russell said: “There will be a great mix of models for both adults and children to enjoy and my message would be to come along and have a look - there may just be something there to wet your appetite.”

Last Year Peter contacted the Echo with grave concerns for the future of the miniature railway, which has transported children around Roker Park since 1946.

The society were running out of both money and new volunteers to run the trains and maintain the engines.

However, following an article in the Echo, things are now “looking much better” and the medium term future of the railway has been secured.

Peter said: “I think people realised that without the help of the local community the railway will disappear.”

Society secretary Peter Russell with one of the miniature trains at Roker Park.

While City of Sunderland Model Engineering Society will be running miniature steam boats on the lake, vessels will also be provided by Roker Park Model Boat Club.

Anyone who would like to volunteer their time or make a donation to Roker Park Miniature Railway can arrange to do so by emailing Peter at [email protected]