Yet another star will be leaving the jungle soon 🚨

The third celebrity was sent home on Monday night.

ITV show is in its final week - and a winner will soon be crowned.

But when is the next elimination?

I’m a Celebrity is hotting up as a surprise departure left fans rocked on Monday night. Tulisa became the third celebrity to leave the jungle after the latest public vote.

You might be wondering if there will be a brief respite after the elimination of Tulisa on Monday night. Or if you need to get voting once again.

The date for the next elimination has been confirmed by ITV. Here’s all you need to know:

Was there an elimination on Sunday?

The I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! 2024 campmates. Photo by ITV. | ITV

The celebs faced a public vote once again on Monday (December 2). Tulisa was sent home and Oti was in the bottom two.

When is the next elimination?

The voting lines have reopened following the departure of Tulisa and another celeb will leave the jungle on Tuesday (December 3). The results will be announced during that episode.

How many celebrities have left I’m a Celeb?

Three stars have now gone home on the ITV series so far - as of December 2. Jane Moore was the first to depart after being eliminated on Friday night in a public vote, she was followed by Dean in Sunday’s episode and Tulisa left on Monday night.

In previous years some of the celebrities have gone home early, prior to the eliminations - often for medical reasons. However all 12 made it to the first public vote on Friday November 29.

How can you vote?

You can vote by the I’m a Celeb app - and can cast as many as five votes. There are other options, including calling a phone line.

I have a full in depth guide on I’m a Celebrity voting here. The lines are open until an announcement is made during the episode on Monday night.

