I think it's going to be emotional - We chatted to iconic boyband Five ahead of sell-out UK tour

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st May 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 14:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The iconic boy band Five have reunited for a massive UK arena tour.

It's a reunion 25 years in the making. One of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s is making a comeback. That's right, Five are back and, for the first time in decades, all five original members are reuniting for a massive arena tour this autumn.

They were one of the most successful and iconic boy bands of all time. Topping charts across the globe and now Abs Love, J Brown, Richie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon are hitting the road playing shows across the UK and Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, caught up with the boys this week to find out more about the reunion.

Ritchie told us: “It is genuinely, you know, amazing to reconnect, like, you know, all five of us again. To reconnect as friends was one bonus and then to get a sell out arena tour... and be on 25 dates is just unbelievable.”

Five.Five.
Five. | LocalTV

Scott shared similar sentiments, saying: “I can't think of anything that I'm not looking forward to. It's going to be amazing, you know, to bring our families, to bring our kids, you know, for everyone to see it, for the fans to get to see it after all these years. It's just incredible.”

J noted that the band are in a “very privileged position” after being away for so long. He said: “We’re basically coming back after being away for 25 years and selling out a 25-date arena tour. Everything’s just a privilege.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tour will visit cities like Bournemouth, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, London, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, Dublin and Belfast.

Sean said: “I think the first time we actually walk on stage, the very first gig we do, after 25 years, all just looking at each other and going on, and then that first song, making a couple of mistakes but just getting over it - that's going to be emotional.”

Five’s UK tour kicks off in Brighton on October 31, 2025.

Watch the full interview for more.

Related topics:LiverpoolManchesterLondonGlasgowLeedsfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice