Huge variety of events at three Sunderland venues

A raft of great events has been unveiled for the colder months.

Sunderland Museum, Glass Centre and Arts Centre Washington have so much going on. | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Culture has announced a host of events Arts Centre Washington (ACW), National Glass Centre and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens between now until Christmas.

ACW has Nightmares on Thursday, November 28 7.30pm. Three classic ghost stories - live on stage. Then A Christmas Carol on Thursday, December 12. Mixtape Xmas is on Thursday December 19; part comedy sketch show and part music quiz.

The Hidden Garden is Thursday October 10, 10.30. Suitable for ages 5+; a curious child discovers a hidden garden. Daisy Donald is on Thursday 24, suitable for 4+.

Tinsel is on Tuesday, December 3 and suitable for ages 3+. A raucously festive show from Wrongsemble.

Friday Folk Gathering is First Friday of the month, October 4, November 4 and December 6, 1pm-4pm for folk music lovers.

The Glass Centre has a huge range of exhibitions and classes for an array of arts.

It also has Jeremy Deller – The Battle of Orgreave screening until November 3, daily 10am-5pm, marking the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike.

The Museum's events includes workshops on pumpkin arrangement on Saturday, October 26 and Christmas Wreaths on Saturday, November 30. Family activities include the Mini Science Club.

Spooky Science Parties are on Monday, October 28, 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm and are £4 per child, adults go free. Child places to be pre-booked Age 4+.

There is a great deal more besides at all three venues: arts, music, film, workshops and much else.

For a complete list of times, dates and prices please visit www.sunderlandculture.org.uk.