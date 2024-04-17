Wearsiders invited to join in celebrations for Hindu festival of Ram Navami in Sunderland
Wearsiders are being invited to immerse themselves in a multicultural experience as Sunderland’s Hindu community looks to celebrate Ram Navami - the birth of the Hindu God, lord RAMA.
While the official date of the festival is today (April 17) the celebratory event will take place on Sunday April 21 at the South Hylton Tansy Centre with the festival getting underway at 3.30pm followed by a feast of traditional food.
Organiser Hardip Barad said: “Rama Navami is a joyous occasion that reaffirms faith and highlights the importance of following a righteous path. It’s a celebration not just of a deity’s birth, but also of the ideals he represents.”
The event will represent a display of Hindu culture including a dramatic re-enacting the “epic tale” of Rama’s life.
Hardip is keen for people beyond the Hindu community to attend the celebration.
He said: “There is now a big Hindu community in Sunderland and this celebration is open to everyone to embrace the multiculturalism and diversity of the city.
“It’s an opportunity for people to come along and learn more about the Hindu religion and culture.”
