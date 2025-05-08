Here's everything on the menu at Sunderland's Food and Drink Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A three-day festival of food, drink and entertainment in Sunderland next month (June) has added a raft of new performers, activities and events to its line-up.

The city’s hugely popular Food and Drink Festival - which last year attracted around 30,000 visitors - is set to return from 6-8 June, at three sites around the city; Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square.

Along with vendors showcasing a whole host of global cuisines, event goers will be able to take part in a packed schedule of family activities and enjoy a programme of live music from local performers.

Among those taking to the stage in a programme curated by Sunderland Music City and Sunderland BID Affiliate Member ISG, are Lottie Willis, Ruby Kelly, Voulez 2, and a Robbie Williams tribute act.

Children will be able to enjoy creative workshops on topics as varied as eco-friendly gardening, arts and crafts and interactive performances.

A theme of sustainability will run throughout the festival with a dedicated Green Living Zone, highlighting the value of creativity and sustainability and the chance to have photographs taken with Flower Fiesta costumed characters.

Fresh produce from the A Space to Grow community garden run by the University of Sunderland will be on sale and, on Friday only, visitors can learn about the benefits of home hot composting.

On Saturday there will be information about Big Bear Clean Up litter-picks and how to raise funds and awareness for Animals Asia.

There will also be sensory play, arts, crafts and seed planting with Together for Children, while, on Sunday the Preloved Bear Co will be selling an assortment of pre-loved soft toys.

Pride Radio will be playing popular hits on Saturday in Market Square and the launch of Pride in Sunderland is taking place at the Bridges with special drag queen appearances.

Afrobeats will be performing on Sunday with traditional African drumming, masks, fashion, music and food for visitors to enjoy.

And when you start feeling peckish, there will be a choice of international cuisine with everything from German sausages and American steak burgers to Greek souvlaki – grilled meats on skewers – and spanakopita – feta and spinach pie.

Among the traders taking part are Sumo Bento (Japanese & Korean), Twisted Chick (Fried Chicken) and Musafari Grills (African).

Turkish favourites will also be available, as will Indian dishes along with a taste of the Caribbean, Mexico, Korea and Japan, while dessert stands and stalls will be appealing to those with a sweet tooth.

Sunderland BID marketing and events manager Roberta Redecke said: “Not only do we have some of the best, most innovative and tastiest street food, but we’ve also lined up three days of fun activities and entertainment for the whole family.

“This is shaping up to be our best Food and Drink Festival yet and we hope as many people as possible will come along and enjoy everything on offer.”

The event will take place at Keel Square and High Street West from 10am–7pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sunday and at Market Square from 10am–6pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sunday.