Adam Sandler is joined by stars from the golf world for Happy Gilmore 2 ⛳

Happy Gilmore 2 is out now on Netflix.

Adam Sandler is joined by new and returning faces.

But who else is in the cast of the sequel film?

Happy Gilmore 2 has finally swung onto Netflix as the short-fused golfer makes his long-awaited return. The movie arrives nearly 30 years after the original and brings back plenty of familiar faces.

Stars from the golfing world are also set to appear in the film - including the likes of Rory McIlroy. A new generation of actors are also in the cast along with Adam Sandler.

But who else appears in the movie? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore in the new Netflix sequel to the classic comedy film. | Scott Yamano/Netflix

The list of stars from across the world of cinema, music, golf and more who will appear in the movie is a real who’s who. Adam Sandler is back as the titular character while Christopher McDonald returns as Shooter McGavin.

Netflix has confirmed the full cast for the movie - which arrived on streaming today (July 25). Find out when you can watch it and what to expect here.

Adam Sandler

Christopher McDonald

Julie Bowen

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio

Travis Kelce

Conor Sherry

Ethan Cutkosky

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Philip Fine Schneider

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris

Ben Stiller

Blake Clark

Paige Spiranac

Sunny Sandler

Sadie Sandler

John Daly

Jackie Sandler

Eric André

Margaret Qualley

Martin Herlihy

Tim Herlihy

Nelly Korda

Nancy Lopez

Verne Lundquist

Jack Giarraputo

Kevin Nealon

Benny Safdie

John Farley

Kym Whitley

Lavell Crawford

Ken Jennings

Cam'ron

Eminem

Post Malone

Marcello Hernandez

Dan Patrick

Oliver Hudson

Reggie Bush

Kelsey Plum

Becky Lynch

Nikki Garcia

Jack Nicklaus

Like I said, it is quite the list and features some truly eye-catching names. Many of the stars like Travic Kelce are set for cameos.

Who has returned from Happy Gilmore?

Adam Sandler is of course back as the titular character, while Christopher McDonald returns to play his rival Shooter McGavin. It wouldn’t be the same without their incredible dynamic after all.

Julie Bowen also returns from the 1996 classic - once again playing Virginia Vent. Dennis Dugan, who actually directed the original film, returns as Doug Thompson in the sequel.

Ben Stiller had an uncredited role in the original and he is back as the same character - a former orderly turned support group leader.

New additions to the cast include Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny and Benny Safdie. Sandler’s own daughter - Sunny Sandler - plays his child Vienna in the movie.

Which golfers are in Happy Gilmore 2?

A movie set in the world of golf wouldn’t be worth its salt without at least a few cameos from actual golfers. Fortunately, Happy Gilmore 2 has them a plenty.

It includes: Professional golfers Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler.

Brooks Koepka, Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Jack Nicklaus will also have cameos.

Corey Pavin, Xander Schauffele, Paige Spiranac, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Will Zalatoris are also set to be in the movie.

