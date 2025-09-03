Great North Run ballot 2026: How to sign up for next year's event as entries open

With the world’s biggest half marathon just days away, the chance to be part of the landmark 45th AJ Bell Great North Run in 2026 has now opened up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The September Ballot runs from Wednesday September 3 at 8am until midnight on Sunday September 14, at which point ballot applications close.

The 2026 event returns on Sunday September 13 2026, so whether you’re inspired by this year’s runners or eager to fulfil a bucket list half marathon, this is the first opportunity for participants to secure entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The start of the AJ Bell 2024 Great North Run in Newcastle city centre. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said, “The AJ Bell Great North Run is world famous for many reasons – it’s incredible atmosphere, roaring crowd support and charity fundraising efforts.

“It’s no wonder it is top of many runners wish lists to complete. We wish everyone good luck with their ballot application – for those who are aren’t successful in September, they will have another chance to secure entry in January, or via one of the many charities who offer places.”

Ballot entries can be completed through the event’s website.

The ballot will be drawn on Monday, September 15, just one week after the conclusion of the 2024 edition of the race. AT this point initial applicants will be notified of their results. A second ballot will be held in January 2026, when the final places will be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there other ways to enter the Great North Run?

The Great North Run membership scheme is a great option for anyone who wants to commit to the event on a long term basis.

At a cost of around £70, members can secure their space for the next three runs with memberships this year covering 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Memberships sold out very quickly after the event last year, so keep an eye out for when memberships open!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who wants to confirm their place for next year without paying for three year membership has the option of taking a charity place.

Each year thousands of places are given to paired charities and some are already advertising spots for next year. Any charity places need to be applied for directly through the charity itself.