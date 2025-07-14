Over 100 huge concerts still to come to the North East by the end of 2025 - from pop superstars to cult icons
- The North East of England has plenty of sonic spoils to come throughout the rest of 2025.
- Be it pop superstars like JADE or indie stalwarts such as Kasabian, there’s over 100 shows and counting set to grace the region before the end of the year.
- Here’s our pick of the concerts still to come to the North East before the end of 2025
Several more music festivals have completed their annual event over the weekend, with the conclusion of both TRNSMT in Glasgow and Wireless 2025 done and dusted for another year.
But just because the music festival calendar across the United Kingdom is starting to dwindle down, that doesn't mean there will suddenly be a concert drought for the remainder of the year. Far from it – in fact, we’ve seen over 100 gigs coming to the North East over the next few months that begs the question – 'do I need to go to a music festival?'
We’ll let you be the judges regarding that.
But we’ve taken a look through websites such as Ticketmaster, Bandsintown, Skiddle, and TicketWeb to identify some of the big concerts coming to the region before the end of 2025, with tickets still available for many of the shows listed.
So, here’s what caught our eye from the hundreds of shows still to come to the North East before the year is out.
What concerts are still to come to the North East in 2025?
All information correct as of writing
July 2025
- July 20 2025: Lindisfarne - Wylam Brewery, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- July 21 2025: Kasabian - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- July 25 2025: Ella Henderson - Durham Cathedral, Durham
August 2025
- August 2 2025: Huey Morgan's Nyc Block Party, Jeru the Damaja (DJ Set) - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- August 10 2025: Chali 2na - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- August 12 2025: Arab Strap - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- August 16 2025: Jay Sean - Albert Park, Sunderland
- August 20 2025: Robbie Williams @ Come Together - Town Moor Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- August 21 2025: King Creosole - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton
- August 22 2025: Kings of Leon @ Come Together - Town Moor, Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- August 28 2025: Inspiral Carpets - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton
- August 29 2025: Luke Hains and Peter Buck - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- August 30 2025: Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
September 2025
- September 4 2025: Bob Log III - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- September 14 2025: Luke Morley - The Fire Station, Sunderland
- September 16 2025: Tom Grennan - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- September 18 2025: Self Esteem - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- September 20 2025: Def Leppard - The Forum Music Centre, Darlington
- September 20 2025: Black Country New Road - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- September 23 2025: Level 42 - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- September 26 2025: Goldie Lookin’ Chain - Digital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- September 26 2025: W.A.S.P - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
October 2025
- October 2 2025: Corella - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 3 2025: SONIQUE - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 3 2025: The BellRays - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton
- October 5 2025: Bilk - The Independent, Sunderland
- October 5 2025: Billy Nomates - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- October 6 2025: Deacon Blue - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 6 2025: CMAT - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 8 2025: Edwyn Collins - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 9 2025: The Kooks - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 9 2025: Sleeper - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 9 2025: The Wedding Present - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 10 2025: Idlewild - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 10 2025: Lareun Spencer Smith - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 10 2025: The Divine Comedy - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- October 11 2025: Killswitch Engage - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 11 2025: Paradise Lost - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 12 2025: New Found Glory - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 12 2025: Wet Wet Wet - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- October 13 2025: Pale Waves - The Fire Station, Sunderland
- October 14 2025: Bury Tomorrow - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 16 2025: John Grant - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 16 2025: VLURE - The Grove, Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 16 2025: Lightning Seeds - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough
- October 16 2025: Rumer - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- October 17 2025: Mclusky - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 18 2025: JADE - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 19 2025: Suzanne Vega - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- October 20 2025: Those Damn Crows - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 21 2025: The Stranglers - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 23 2025: JADE - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 23 2025: Newton Faulkner - University of Northumbria, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 24 2025: The Lovely Eggs - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 24 2025: Martin Jensen - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 25 2025: Remember Monday - Digital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 28 2025: The Wytches - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 29 2025: Jah Wobble - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- October 31 2025: Discharge - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
November 2025
- November 1 2025: Skindred - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough
- November 3 2025: MONO - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 4 2025: Palaye Royale- NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 4 2025: Bow Wow Wow - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 5 2025: Echobelly - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 6 2025: James Marriott - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 6 2025: Joey Valence and Brae - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 7 2025: Wednesday 13 - Digital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 7 2025: Deafheaven - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 7 2025: Rianne Downey - Reds Bar, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 8 2025: JLS - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 9 2025: Drowning Pool, Spineshank and Hed P.E. - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 10 2025: Sprints - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 11 2025: Saxon - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 12 2025: BC Camplight - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 12 2025: Gary Numan - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 12 2025: Lottery Winners - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 12 2025: Willy Mason - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 13 2025: Pop Will Eat Itself - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 14 2025: Five - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 14 2025: Space - Digital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 14 2025: Toby Lee - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton
- November 15 2025: The Offspring - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 15 2025: Amble - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 15 2025: Peter Hook and The Light - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 17 2025: Heaven 17 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 18 2025: Ash - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 18 2025: English Teacher - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 18 2025: Loyle Carner - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 19 2025: Loyle Carner - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 19 2025: Howard Jones - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- November 20 2025: Inspiral Carpets - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 21 2025: Young Knives - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 22 2025: Bad Manners - The Fire Station, Sunderland
- November 22 2025: The Crazy World of Arthur Brown - The Studio, Hartlepool
- November 24 2025: Lambrini Girls - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 25 2025: Kingfishr - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 25 2025: Wheatus - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 26 2025: Five - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 26 2025: Lacuna Coil - Northumbria University, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 27 2025: Rizzle Kicks - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 27 2025: Starsailor - Northumbria Students Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 28 2025: Cast - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 28 2025: Fisherman’s Friends - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough
- November 29 2025: Mumford and Sons - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- November 29 2025: Black Grape - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
December 2025
- December 2 2025: Everything Everything - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 3 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 4 2025: Alessi Rose - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 4 2025: The Undertones - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 5 2025: The Wombats - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 6 2025: Stereophonics - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 9 2025: Madness - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 12 2025: Tony Hadley - The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- December 17 2025: Big Country - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 20 2025: Lindisfarne - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- December 23 2025: The Southmartins - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough
Are you a promoter putting on a ‘can’t miss’ show to include in our round up in the North East before the end of the year? Drop an email to the writer of this article for possible inclusion when we update.
