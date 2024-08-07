A new study has shown why Gen Z are opting out of going to nightclubs

A report by the NTIA has shown a 40% downturn in the number of nightclubs open in the United Kingdom

Should the trend continue, the association believes by 2027, the nightclub might become a thing of the past.

So where are people going instead of nightclubs? A new study has revealed some surprising results.

Nightclubs across the United Kingdom continue to face uphill battles after reopening since the COVID-19 pandemic kept everyone indoors throughout 2020 and 2021.

A report by the Night Time Industries Association showed that during the first financial quarter of 2024, 67 nightclubs across the UK closed down in just the first three months of 2024, equating to approximately 5 closures per week.

Of these closures, nearly 4 on average are independent businesses, totalling 48 independent closures and 19 managed or tenanted establishments, with the number of nightclubs open in the country having dropped down to 40% over the last four years, with the NTIA forecasting that come 2027, nightclubs could become “rare gems in the UK nightlife scene.”

Speaking about the problems the UK nightlife is facing, Michael Kill - CEO of the NTIA - explained “The decimation of our nightclub industry is a national tragedy. Without immediate intervention and meaningful support from policymakers, we risk irreparable damage to our cultural heritage and the fabric of our communities.”

In particular, there has been a focus on Gen Z (the generation of people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s and a generation after “millennials”/Gen Y) and why there is an apprehension with those people going out to bars and nightclubs.

So why are Gen Z not going to nightclubs - and instead, what are they doing to socialise in their spare time?

Why are Gen Z not going to nightclubs?

A study has found that should nightclubs continue to close across the United Kingdom as they have done post-lockdown that by 2027, the idea of clubbing will be a thing of the past. | Canva

That was the question that online gaming platform VegasSlotsOnline.com also wanted to find out, carrying out research that entailed using NTIA data on the number of nightclubs closing per week and the overall number of nightclubs in the UK (784 according to data from NTIA from March 2024.)

Their research showed that nearly a quarter of Brits prefer activities that don’t revolve around drinking (23%) while 10% of those asked from Gen Z felt that they were “too old” to go to nightclubs.

It showed also that 50% of those surveyed had not been to a nightclub in over 12 months, however 50% also stated that they preferred going out to see “live entertainment,” be it gigs, comedy shows or even the theatre.

If that wasn’t enough - only 3% of those surveyed said that they still favour going to traditional nightclubs, while 31% felt that going to nightclubs was “boring” and close to half of those asked felt that night clubs were “too noisy” to be considered a means of hanging out with their friends.

Where are Gen Z going instead of nightclubs?

Research by VegasSlotsOnline revealed that many from Gen Z are instead opting for nights at Bingo halls or local pub quizzes rather than those "hedonistic" late nights at the club. | Canva

If you can believe it, Gen Z’s favourite pastime instead of going to nightclubs happens to be the same pastime many older Brits have an affinity towards - a night at the Bingo.

25% of those surveyed revealed that a trip to a local Bingo establishment was a more ideal night out, while 50% admitted they preferred going to a local pub quiz with the option to drink if they wanted to, but more importantly have the ability to chat amongst one another.

24% of those questioned had a more health conscious explanation for eschewing night clubs, preferring to spend that time playing sports or going to the gym instead of clubbing.

A spokesperson on behalf of VegasSlotsOnline remarked about the findings: “It’s clear that Brits' nightlife preferences are evolving rapidly, with more people opting for activities that offer social interaction and entertainment without the late nights and loud environments associated with nightclubs.”

“The rise in popularity of bingo, quizzes, and live entertainment reflects a broader trend towards diverse and inclusive social activities. As nightclubs continue to close at a significant rate, we can expect to see an increase in alternative evening entertainment options.

“This shift is particularly pronounced among Gen Z, who are leading the way in seeking out more engaging and less conventional night-time activities. It's fascinating to see how generational attitudes are reshaping the landscape of British nightlife.”

So if anyone asks what you want to do this weekend, perhaps joking about going to a Bingo hall isn’t quite the laughable option anymore, it would seem, among younger people.

Are you surprised that people are no longer enamoured with night club culture, or how many younger people are turning to Bingo nights and pub quizzes? Let us know your thoughts down below or email the writer directly.