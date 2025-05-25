Gary Lineker is set to host Match of the Day for the final time 😥

Gary Lineker will be presenting Match of the Day for the final time today (May 25).

He is set to depart the BBC after this episode.

But what time will this historic Match of the Day be on TV?

It truly is the end of an era as Gary Lineker prepares to host Match of the Day for the final time. He is set to leave the iconic programme after a quarter of a century.

The former England striker has presented the show since 1999 - and many viewers will not be able to remember a time before he fronted it. Lineker announced his departure from MOTD last year and this week confirmed he would be leaving the BBC entirely following this weekend.

Rounding-up the action from the final slate of Premier League games in the 2024/25 season, Match of the Day is set to begin in just a few hours time. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Gary Lineker leaving Match of the Day?

The replacement hosts for Gary Linker on Match of the Day have been announced.

His final appearance as the presenter of the iconic football highlights show will come today (May 25). It brings to an end his 25 year plus era of hosting Match of the Day.

Lineker announced he would be leaving at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season all the way back in late November. The final day of action in the season is set to take place this afternoon - with all the matches kicking-off at the same time.

What time is Match of the Day on TV today?

It will be broadcast live on BBC as usual - albeit it a day later than you would normally expect. Match of the Day traditionally airs a main episode on a Saturday and a more condensed one on Sundays featuring the action from that day.

However due to the Premier League’s final day taking place today (May 25), MOTD has been moved to a Sunday night. It is set to start at 10.30pm on BBC1 and will run until 12.10am tomorrow (May 26).

Who is replacing Gary Lineker on Match of the Day?

Instead of picking a single replacement for the iconic host, the Beeb has announced a trio of new presenters. Gary Lineker will be succeeded by Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan.

They will split hosting duties across Match of the Day, Match of the Day 2 and Match of the Day: Champions League. Earlier this week it was announced that Gary Lineker would be departing the BBC entirely after his exit from MOTD - instead of after the 2026 World Cup.

