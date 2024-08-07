Let’s be honest for a moment - we could all do with a bit of a distraction right now, or something to look forward to that could put a smile on our faces.

So in light of putting some more cheer in the Northeast of England, we’ve taken a look at 15 events coming up before the end of 2024 to provide a welcome distraction from everything, and a welcome distraction for the school holidays in many respects too.

From the adrenaline fuelled, white knuckle experience of seeing the Circus Extreme taking over Nuns Moor in Newcastle to a night of clairvoyance in Carlisle, there looks to be a little something for everyone in the Northeast - even those who missed out on Slipknot tickets.

Many of the shows available are on sale through ticketing outlets such as Ticketmaster, See Tickets and TicketWeb; so if you find an event from our picks, don’t delay and grab one before it’s too late.

1 . Circus Extreme From the producers of some of the the World's Most famous circuses and The Extreme Stunt Show; comes the all new and sensational Circus Extreme. With something for all the family, the event combines world-famous circus artists, clown escapades and hair-raising extreme stunts that will have you on the edge of your seat - and is coming to Nuns Moor in Newcastle on August 26 2024.

2 . Tripawd Superdogs Exhibition A documentary photography exhibition by photographer Sarah Loveland; showcasing how amazing and resilient dogs can be despite the curve balls that life has thrown at them, taking place at the Land of Oak & Iron Heritage Centre in Winlaton Mill until September 1 2024.

3 . Heathers the Musical The smash hit stage version of the beloved '80s teen comedy, "Heathers: The Musical" brings Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer to the Theatre Royal in Newcastle from September 3 to 7 2024 and Stockton Globe Theatre on October 15 to 19 2024.