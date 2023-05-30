What fans and passengers need to know ahead of the four stadium gigs on June 9, 10 and 11.

Transport chiefs have released the following information:

Changes to transport services

If you aren't heading to a concert, your journey may still be affected.

On concert days transport services will be a lot busier than usual as concert goers head to and from the event.

Queuing systems may be in place at Metro stations and some stations may be closed early or made exit only.

If you're planning to travel on a concert day, leave extra time for your journey and plan your journey in advance.

If you are heading to a concert - scroll down to find the relevant date for you

Are you going to see Sam Fender at St James’ Park on 9 June 2023?

Sam Fender is no stranger to a big stage (Image: Getty Images)

Metro Customer Service teams will be available at stations to help direct you to St James' Park and to help you travel after the concert.

Transport chiefs say they want you to have a great night and to stay safe, so please listen to instructions from our Customer Service teams.

Please plan your journey in advance and leave extra time for your journey as Metro trains and buses will be very busy.

Travelling to the concert

Extra Metro trains will be running before the concert to help get everyone to St James’ Park.

Trains will be 'exceptionally busy' after 4pm so make sure you leave extra travelling time. Travelling after the concertMetro trains will be running later to help get concert goers home.

Crowd control measures will be in place for Metro customers, including queues. When queuing please be patient, we’ll get you onto a Metro train as quickly as we can. Station closures

To assist with crowd control, some stations will be closed early and other stations will be for customers leaving the station only (no entry).

· St James – closed from 8pm

· Monument platform 4 (to St James) – exit only from 8pm

Trains will run through closed stations and platforms without stopping.

Are you going to see Sam Fender at St James' Park on 10 June 2023?

Metro Customer Service teams will be available at stations to help direct you to St James' Park and to help you travel after the concert.

They want you to have a great night and to stay safe, so please listen to instructions from our Customer Service teams.

Please plan your journey in advance and leave extra time for your journey as Metro trains and buses will be very busy. Metro tickets

If you don't have a Pay As You Go card, save time on concert day by buying your Sam Fender Metro travel ticket in advance from any Metro ticket machine. They’re on sale from 3 June – 10 June.

The ticket costs £6.20 and is valid for all day, all zone Metro travel for one adult on 10 June 2023. The ticket will also be valid on the three concert shuttle bus services leaving Newcastle city centre after the concert numbers: SF1, SF2 and SF3.

If you're travelling with children, remember up to three children aged 11 and under can travel for free on Metro and the Shields Ferry with a fare paying adult.

Train service

Extra Metro trains will be running before the concert to help get everyone to St James’ Park.

Trains will be exceptionally busy after 4pm so please make sure you leave extra travelling time.

Travelling after the concert

Crowd control measures will be in place including Metro station closures and queues for Metro travel from Monument (towards Wallsend).

If you're travelling towards Wallsend by Metro, there will be a frequent service from Monument. Join the queue at Monument (Grey Street entrance), straight after the concert to be sure of getting your train home.

When queuing please be patient, we’ll get you onto a Metro train as quickly as we can. Metro station closures

To assist with crowd control some stations will be closed early and other stations will be for customers leaving the station only (no entry).

· St James – closed from 8pm

· Monument platform 1 (towards Heworth) will be closed from 10pm

· Monument platform 2 (towards South Gosforth) will be closed from 10pm

· Monument platform 3 (towards Wallsend) will remain open for travel towards Whitley Bay via Wallsend.

· Monument platform 4 (to St James) – exit only from 8pm

· Manors– Closed from 10pm

· Jesmond – Closed from 10pm

· Haymarket– exit only from 10pm (no entry into the station)

· Central Station – exit only from 10pm (no entry into the station)

Trains will run through closed stations and platforms without stopping.

Bus services

The usual network of bus services will be running.

In addition to the usual network of bus services, Nexus has arranged for three separate concert shuttle bus services to operate from Newcastle city centre to help get you home. These bus services will operate up to every 10 minutes from 10pm until late.

All valid Metro tickets will be accepted for travel on the concert shuttle bus services.

· Bus SF1 stops on Blackett Street (stop number 08nc108)Stopping only at Gosforth High Street/Brandling Arms, Regent Centre Interchange, Fawdon Mormon Church and Kingston Park Metro

· Bus SF2 stops on St Mary’s Place (stop number 08nc76)Stopping only at South Gosforth roundabout, Longbenton shops, Benton cemetery, Forest Hall shops, Palmersville Metro and Cramlington Manor Walks

· Bus SF3 stops on Market Street (stop number 08nc68)Stopping only at Gateshead Interchange, Low Fell The Cannon and Chester-le-Street Red Lion.

Bus stop locations for services SF1, SF2 and SF3.

Bus service 306 stops at stand L at Haymarket bus station

This bus will serve all regular stops between Haymarket and North Shields. A 10 minute frequency will be in operation after the concert. Valid Metro tickets will be accepted on this service after 11.00pm.

See the Live Travel Map for the latest info https://livemap.nexus.org.uk/#/liveDepartures

Are you going to see P!NK at Stadium of Light on 10 June 2023?

P!NK

If so, here is all you need to know about travelling to and from the concert.

Metro Customer Service teams will be available at stations to help direct you to Stadium of Lights and to help you travel after the concert. We want you to have a great night and to stay safe, so please listen to instructions from our Customer Service teams.

Please plan your journey in advance and leave extra time for your journey as Metro trains and buses will be very busy. Metro ticketsIf you don't have a Pay As You Go card, save time on concert day by buying your P!NK travel ticket in advance from any Metro ticket machine. They’re on sale from 3 June – 10 June.

The ticket costs £6.20 and is valid for all day, all zone Metro travel for one adult on 10 June 2023.

If you're travelling with children, remember up to three children aged 11 and under can travel for free on Metro and the Shields Ferry with a fare paying adult.

Travelling to the concertBefore the concert extra Metro trains will be running to help get everyone to the Stadium of Light.

Trains towards Sunderland will be exceptionally busy after 4pm. Whatever your destination, anyone boarding at Newcastle city centre stations may be asked to queue outside between 4pm and 8pm, so we can manage the large crowds we expect safely. If you aren't heading to the concert avoid travelling at these times if possible.

Travelling after the concertCrowd control measures will be in place for Metro customers, including queues

Metro trains will be running later to help get concert goers home, including a later train to South Shields from Pelaw.

If you're travelling by Metro, join the queue at St Peter's or at Stadium of Light station immediately after the concert to be sure of getting your train home. Queues at both stations will move at the same speed.

When queuing please be patient, we’ll get you onto a Metro train as quickly as we can. Station closuresAccess to Sunderland station and Park Lane will be limited after 10pm to assist with crowd control.

· Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10pm

· Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10pm

Some Newcastle city centre stations will also be closed or be exit only:

· St James – closed from 8pm

· Monument platform 1 (towards Heworth) will be closed from 10pm

· Monument platform 2 (towards South Gosforth) will be closed from 10pm

· Monument platform 3 (towards Wallsend) will remain open for travel towards Whitley Bay via Wallsend.

· Monument platform 4 (to St James) – exit only from 8pm

· Manors– Closed from 10pm

· Jesmond – Closed from 10pm

· Haymarket– exit only from 10pm (no entry into the station)

· Central Station – exit only from 10pm (no entry into the station)

Trains will run through closed stations and platforms without stopping.

Bus servicesThe usual network of bus services will be running.

In addition to the usual network of bus services, Nexus has arranged for three separate concert shuttle bus services to operate from Newcastle city centre to help get you home. These bus services will operate up to every 10 minutes from 10pm until late.

All valid Metro tickets will be accepted for travel on the concert shuttle bus services.

· Bus SF1 stops on Blackett Street (stop number 08nc108)Stopping only at Gosforth High Street/Brandling Arms, Regent Centre Interchange, Fawdon Mormon Church and Kingston Park Metro

· Bus SF2 stops on St Mary’s Place (stop number 08nc76)Stopping only at South Gosforth roundabout, Longbenton shops, Benton cemetery, Forest Hall shops, Palmersville Metro and Cramlington Manor Walks

· Bus SF3 stops on Market Street (stop number 08nc68)Stopping only at Gateshead Interchange, Low Fell The Cannon and Chester-le-Street Red Lion.

Bus stop locations for services SF1, SF2 and SF3.

Bus service 306 stops at stand L at Haymarket bus stationThis bus will serve all regular stops between Haymarket and North Shields. A 10 minute frequency will be in operation after the concert. Valid Metro tickets will be accepted on this service after 11pm.

For help planning your journey use the Live Travel Map.

Are you going to see P!NK at Stadium of Light on 11 June 2023? If so, here is all you need to know about travelling to and from the concert.

Metro Customer Service teams will be available at stations to help direct you to Stadium of Lights and to help you travel after the concert. We want you to have a great night and to stay safe, so please listen to instructions from our Customer Service teams.

Please plan your journey in advance and leave extra time for your journey as Metro trains and buses will be very busy. Metro ticketsIf you don't have a Pay As You Go card, save time on concert day by buying your P!NK travel ticket in advance from any Metro ticket machine. On sale from 3 June –11 June.

The ticket costs £6.20 and is valid for all day, all zone Metro travel for one adult on 11 June 2023.

If you're travelling with children, remember up to three children aged 11 and under can travel for free on Metro and the Shields Ferry with a fare paying adult.

Travelling to the concertBefore the concert extra Metro trains will be running to help get everyone to the Stadium of Light.

Trains towards Sunderland will be exceptionally busy after 4pm. Whatever your destination, anyone boarding at Newcastle city centre stations may be asked to queue outside between 4pm and 8pm, so we can manage the large crowds we expect safely. If you aren't heading to the concert avoid travelling at these times if possible.

Travelling after the concertCrowd control measures will be in place including queues for Metro travel.

Metro trains will be running later to help get concert goers home, including a later train to South Shields from Pelaw.

Join the queue at St Peter's or at Stadium of Light Metro station immediately after the concert to be sure of getting your train home. Queues at both stations will move at the same speed.

When queuing please be patient, we’ll get you onto a Metro train as quickly as we can.Station closures

Access to Sunderland station and Park Lane will be limited after 10pm to assist with crowd control.

· Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10pm

· Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10pm

Metro trains will run through both stations without stopping during the closures.

The essential information is available at www.nexus.org.uk/concerts

See the Live Travel Map for the latest info https://livemap.nexus.org.uk/#/liveDepartures