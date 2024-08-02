Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A project aiming to improve the lives of low-income families in Sunderland through culture has launched a programme of free arts activities.

Ring making and Lego block printing are just two of the many free sessions on offer. | 3rd party

Culture Start’s Summer Sparks programme is takes place at venues across Sunderland throughout August. The programme partners with local organisations to offer activities as part of their holiday activity or food programmes.

The programme includes:

Castle ward. Circus skills (for ages 5-11), Thursday, August 8, 10am-2pm. Call 0191 537 3231 or email [email protected].

Copt Hill Ward. Houghton Racecourse Community Association, Burdon Avenue has ‘block print your own apron’, (ages 4-11), Tuesday, Aug 6, 11am-2pm.

Also arts and crafts (4-11) Monday, August 19, 12pm-2pm, music and DJ skills (9-16). Call Louise on 07714387633.

Hendon Ward. Seventeen Nineteen, Church Street East has Lego printing (5-16) on Tuesday, August 6, 1pm-3pm; mask making (5-16) Tuesday, August 13, 1pm-3pm; animation (5-16), Tuesday, August 20, 1pm-3pm; dance (5-16) Tuesday, August 27, 1pm-3pm

Hetton Ward. The Flatts Youth Centre, Brick Garth, Easington Lane has jewellery making: metal wire beaded rings (ages 6-13) Wednesday, August 14, 10.30am-2.30pm.

Also circus skills (6-13), Thursday, Aug 20, 10.30am-2.30pm Call 0191 526 9437.

The Hut, Moorsley Road, Hetton has Lego printing, Thursday August 8, 10am-11.30am (5-11), 1pm-2.30pm (12-18); music and DJ Skills Thursday, August 15, 10am-11.30am (5-11) and 1pm-2.30pm12-18); mini canvas painting with paint pens Thursday, August 22, 10am-11.30am (5-11), 1pm-2.30pm (12-18)

Painting on Thursday August 29 10am-11.30am (ages 5-11) 1pm-2.30pm (12-18). Message the Moorsley and District CIO Facebook page or apply online at www.sunderlandculture.org.uk

A range of other activities take place at: Space4, 74 Newbottle Street, Houghton; Downhill Centre, Kilarney Square, Silksworth Youth and Community Centre, Tunstall Village Road; The Pavilion, King George V Playing Field, off Palgrove Road; Hope4All@Next Door, Peterfield Road, Pennywell; Building Blocks Day Centre CIC, 20 Victoria Road, Washington.

Other activities include: painting, graffiti art drawing, drama, dance, fabric decoration, animation, samba drumming, pottery, DJ skills and stage and special effects make-up.

Project manager Michael Barrass said: “Culture Start aims to ensure all children and young people in Sunderland have access to creative and cultural opportunities.

“All of our workshops and sessions are free, but booking is recommended.”

Contact the venues for more.