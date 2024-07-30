Free fun family festival to return to Sunderland park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drinks and an array of food will be available throughout the day.

Elemore Family Music Festival will return to Sunderland next month (August) with the Lake Poets set to headline the event.

Last Year's Elemore Family Music Festival. | Elemore Family Music Festival

Following the success of its inaugural event in 2023, Elemore Country Park will once again host an afternoon of live music and free family entertainment on Saturday August 24 between 11am and 5pm. The Lake Poets will be joined with performances from This Little Bird, Jessica Thoroughgood and King Ink, with families also able to enjoy free activities such as face painting, balloon modelling, juggling and magic.

The Time Bandits will be on hand to share the story of the Stephenson Trail - which starts at the park - while Nature Makers will host drop in craft sessions throughout the day.

The Lake Poets will headline this year's Elemore Family Music Festival. | Sunderland City Council.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Hetton Ward Councillor Cllr Claire Rowntree said: "It is fantastic to see the Elemore Family Music Festival return for 2024 after a brilliant, successful first year last year.

“All throughout the transformation of Elemore Country Park, the plan was for it to become a real community space with local residents at its heart, and this festival is the perfect chance for the local community to come together in the space to see some fantastic music acts and enjoy some free family fun and entertainment.”

A bar and food outlets will also be onsite, but visitors are encouraged to bring picnics.