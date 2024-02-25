Enjoy free days out across the North East thanks to the National Lottery Open Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People will soon be able to enjoy free entry to some of Sunderland and the North East's most popular attractions thanks to the National Lottery Open Week.

Running from Saturday March 9 to Sunday March 17 the open week is being funded by the National Lottery to thank people for their support in raising around £30million each week for good causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Venues and activities in the city includes free tours of Sunderland Empire Theatre and reductions in the National Glass Centre shop.

Across the region a whole host of museums, wildlife parks and National Trust properties are signed up to take part.

Some of the venues offering free entry or deals as part of the National Lottery Open Week.

Check out the list below showing all the venues across the region and the offers available. All people need to do to take part is show any retail or online National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Games. RSPB Salthome in Stockton on Tees – free entry

Discovery Museum Newcastle – costume store tour

Discovery Museum Newcastle – North East Inventors gallery tour

Discovery Museum Newcastle – Tyneside Challenge gallery tour

Discovery Museum Newcastle – The Northumberland Hussars in the Second World War history talk (14 March)

Discovery Museum Newcastle – Tyneside Challenge Gallery tour (15 March) Great North Museum Newcastle – 2 for 1 planetarium tickets

Hatton Gallery Newcastle – Kurt Schwitters’ Merz Barn Wall

Shipley Art Gallery Gateshead – arts and crafts collection tour

Stephenson Steam Railway Wallsend – workshop guided tours (9 March)

Sunderland Empire Tours – free entry (11+ 16 March)

Belsay Hall – free entry (16 + 17 March)

Belsay Hall – free tours (9,10,13,16,17 March)

Berwick Barracks – free tours (13 March)

National Glass Centre Shop Sunderland – 10% off

Free entry to a range of National Trust properties across the region. The full list can be found on the National Lottery Open Week webpage.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England and Chair of the National Lottery Forum said: "In our 30th year, we're delighted to mark the return of The National Lottery Open Week 2024. The UK is brimming with exciting things to see and do, from historical landmarks and cultural treasures to sports venues and natural landscapes.

"We want players to get out and experience something new by taking advantage of the low-cost and free days out at venues across the country during National Lottery Open Week.