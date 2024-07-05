Free Art Mart, stalls, music and more at Arts Centre Washington
The centre, on Biddick Lane in Fatfield, will offer a large variety of stalls selling food, art, crafts, jewellery, hats and much more besides.
Throughout the event there will also be a packed programme of music on the Community Performance Stage including choirs, ukuleles and the Right Track Youth Music Project.
Activities include the chance to make your own 60’s paper floral headdresses and crowns.
The event is part of Washington 60, which celebrates 60 years of Washington New Town.
Organisers say: "This summer, our Craft and Makers Fair will have a retro feel to celebrate 60 years of Washington New Town.
"A variety of stalls selling products created by local and regional artists and crafts people, including crafty workshops for all ages and pop-up performances and events by our creative community."
For full details, visit the Art Mart – Summer Craft and Makers Fair page on Facebook.
