Foo Fighters continue their UK tour this evening with a performance at Hampden Park in Glasgow

The band have already enjoyed a successful two nights at Old Trafford in Manchester to kick off their tour

But will the weather hold out in Glasgow for Foo Fighters’ fans and what have they been playing on the road so far?

After a raucous two nights in Manchester last week, Foo Fighters hit the road and head up north to Glasgow for their show at Hampden Park this evening (June 17 2024).

The group, celebrating the release of their latest studio album, “But Here We Are,” are only a few sleeps away from the long-awaited return to London this week, with performances at the London Stadium on June 20 and June 22 2024 before travelling to Cardiff and finally finishing their UK tour in Birmingham.

As for their first shows on the UK Tour - by all accounts, despite the weather forecast stating that their first performance in Manchester could be a washout, the weather thankfully held for fans at Old Trafford, with one reporter going as far as to state Grohl managed to keep the weather at bay.

That reporter also revealed that despite the curfew that Old Trafford has, they didn’t get back home until 1:30am - and it was a “school night.” Such is the allure of Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters - they just have a knack for making sure everyone has a good time.

But before fans get excited and make their way to Hampden Park for the show, what time are the gates set to open in Glasgow and more importantly - will it be clear skies to see the band perform or is it worth packing your poncho before leaving the house this evening?

When do the gates open to Hampden Park to see Foo Fighters in Glasgow?

Will Dave Grohl drive the bad weather away once again, as Foo Fighters make their way to Glasgow for their third UK tour date this evening (Credit: Getty/Met Office) | Getty/Met Office

Ticketmaster has advised that gates will open to Hampden Park for the Foo Fighters performance in Glasgow this evening at 5:00pm, with Setlist.FM revealing that at their previous two UK dates in Manchester, the band should be on stage shortly after 7:40pm

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow ahead of Foo Fighters’ Hampden Park show?

It should by all accounts, according to the Met Office, be a patchy evening at Hampden Park but certainly not a wash. The forecast for this evening reads “a cloudy night with clear spells, early showers in the east clear during the evening. Patchy rain or drizzle spreads to Argyll later. Minimum temperature 10 °C.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for Hampden Park, Glasgow on June 17 2024

5pm: 40% chance of rain - a high of 18 and a low of 15

6pm: 10% chance of rain - a high of 17 and a low of 15

7pm: Less than 5% chance of rain - a high of 17 and a low of 15

8pm: Less than 5% chance of rain - a high of 16°C and a low of 15°C

9pm: Less than 5% chance of rain - a high of 16°C and a low of 14°C

10pm: Less than 5% chance of rain - a high of 14°C and a low of 13°C

11pm: Less than 5% chance of rain - a high of 13°C and a low of 12°C

What have Foo Fighters been playing so far on their 2024 UK Tour?

Looking at the band’s latest UK tour date at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England on June 15 2024, fans in attendance were treated to the following performance by Dave Grohl and company on their last night in the city (credit: Setlist.FM)

All My Life

No Son of Mine (with Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and Metallica's "Enter Sandman" riffs)

Rescued

The Pretender

Walk

Times Like These (Dave and Rami into full band)

White Limo

La Dee Da

This Is a Call

Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs

My Hero (Dave solo into full band)

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn to Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Statues (Dave, Chris and Rami solo)

Under You (Dave solo acoustic)

Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners (Dave solo into full band)

Nothing at All (with snippets of The Beatles' "Blackbird" and "I'll Stick Around" in the interlude)

Unconditional

Monkey Wrench

The Glass

Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

Best of You

Encore:

The Teacher

Everlong

Are there any tickets to watch Foo Fighters perform at Hampden Park, Glasgow?

Tickets have sold out through Ticketmaster, however, there are still options available for those who are happy to purchase tickets on the resellers market - for more information and to take a look at what those reseller prices are, you can visit Ticketmaster’s page.