First look inside Downey's new £200,000 Seafood and Steak restaurant

A Sunderland restaurant chain is going upmarket with its first fine dining venue.

Downeys will open Seafood and Steak Co at STACK Seaburn on Friday, November 15.

Its former fish and chip shop unit at the seafront site has undergone a £200,000 refurbishment to create the 34 cover restaurant, which will offer a range of menus from an Early Bird deal to A La Carte, along with a special Sunday lunch offering.

The Early Bird menu will operate Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 4pm, with dishes including Scotch eggs, fresh mussels and black tiger prawns for starters with mains of pan seared seabass, linguine with clams and prawns and soft shell crab sourdough.

The STACK venue has undergone a £20,000 refurbishment | Downey's

Meat dishes including steak and sourdough and chargilled rump will also feature on the menu, with two courses for £15 and three for £20.

The a la carte menu will operate from 5pm to 9pm, with starters of mussels, king prawns and a terrine of black pudding and chorizo among the dishes on offer.

Mains include lobster with thermidor butter, pan-seared hake, monkfish, seabass and fresh mussels with a choice of sauces.

Owner Glen Downey believes Seafood and Steak Co – which has created between 10 to 15 jobs - is perfectly placed at STACK Seaburn.

“At Downeys, we’re known and loved for our traditional fish and chips across Sunderland and Durham,” he said.

“We are excited to branch out and introduce our family-run fine dining restaurant, Seafood And Steak Co.

“We believe Sunderland has been missing an outstanding seafood and steak restaurant, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to STACK Seaburn—a high-end dining experience that everyone can enjoy.”

As well as having the seafront facing entrance, the restaurant will also have a plaza side street food experience, allowing anyone inside the main area to also enjoy the food from Seafood and Steak Co.

The venue opens on Friday | Downey's

Gemma Dishman, Project Development Director at STACK said the new restaurant was a welcome addition.

“At STACK Seaburn, we take pride in our eclectic mix of food vendors, ensuring there’s something for everyone,” she said.

“The addition of one of Sunderland’s first fine dining seafood and steak restaurants is a fantastic coup for us and adds another dimension to STACK's overall offering.

“This new option allows our customers to enjoy a more traditional dining experience while still indulging in the exciting street food selections and live entertainment we’re known for.

“The introduction of this high-quality dining venue not only enhances our already strong food lineup but also supports the ongoing regeneration of the Seaburn seafront.

“We believe that STACK has significantly contributed to the community, bringing together diverse culinary experiences that benefit both locals and visitors alike.”