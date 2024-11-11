The Fire Station has announced a string of Christmas events, with jolly shows and a brand-new pop-up experience, FireSide.

FireSide is coming to The Fire Station this Christmas. | Submitted

The free festive pop-up fun features outdoor bars, street food, festive lighting and decorations, with cosy heated seating areas to enjoy live music, DJs and more.

FireSide opens at 4pm on Thursday, November 21; coinciding with the Christmas lights switch-on. It runs to January 1 in Sunderland’s Culture Quarter.

The marquee provides a new hangout before attending a show, or just a Yuletide gathering. Various seasonal food and drinks will be available. There are kids activities too. Entry is free.

Kids can get involved in pop-up activities and post-Panto surprises, as well as sweet treats and hot chocolate to keep their little hands warm.

Christmas Fire Station shows include Royal Northern Sinfonia's signature blend of orchestral gems by candlelight; Sunday, December 1.

Rod Campbell’s children’s book Dear Santa! is on stage Wednesday, December 4.

Paul Edis and Friends have A Jazzy Christmas on Monday, December 16 while Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp perform rock’n’roll hits and Christmas classics on Tuesday, December 17.

The Futureheads' Christmas special on Saturday, December 21 is sold out.

Families can enjoy beloved film The Snowman backed by a live brass band, the EverReady Band, on Sunday, December 22.

Monday, December 23 sees the a family-friendly Monster Ceilidh Band plus special guests; a traditional Northumbrian dance party with no experience necessary.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Pub Culture, which operates the venue said: “The festive season is always such an exciting time of year at The Fire Station, and we’re absolutely thrilled to be able to offer some great new experiences this year to make it even more special.

“FireSide will offer our visitors a unique space to get together with family and friends, enjoy some pre-show food, and cosy up by the fire on cold winter nights.

“We hope this new addition will further build on the Culture Quarter’s growing reputation as a go-to spot for a great night in Sunderland.

“And with so many festive shows to take in too, this Christmas at The Fire Station will certainly be one to remember.”

Tickets for all shows and gift vouchers can be purchased at thefirestation.org.uk. For more information on FireSide visit www.thefirestation.org.uk/fireside.