Fire Station bringing Glastonbury to Sunderland - without the mud

The Fire Station is to transform the front of the historic venue to create a free-to-enter Glastonbury Watch Party, with at least 27 performances screened live.

Each artist will be broadcast in full on a giant outdoor screen, with tables and seating as well as street food traders, indoor and outdoor bars and "a few surprises to get you into the Glastonbury spirit".

Friday’s watch-along starts at 4pm and runs until midnight. Live screenings includes performances from Paul Heaton, Bombay Bicycle Club, PJ Harvey, Anne Marie, LCD SoundSystem, D-Block Europe and headliner Dua Lipa.

From 1pm on Saturday there are The Staves, followed by Cyndi Lauper, The Last Dinner Party, Bloc Party, Michael Kiwanuka, Camila Cabello, Little Simz, The Streets and headliners Coldplay close the day.

Sunday’s programme runs from noon and includes Seasick Steve, Paloma Faith, James, Shania Twain, Jordan Rakei, Janelle Monae, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Two Door Cinema Club, London Grammar and The National.

The Funky IndianWali will provide Indian street food on Saturday and Sunday, while Jam Jar will be serving up burgers all weekend

The event is family and dog-friendly with everyone welcome.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best festival outfits; wear your wellies this weekend and the first 10 people each day will receive a free pint.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of The Fire Station, said: “Getting a ticket for Glastonbury is always a challenge, and unfortunately in the current economic climate it is simply unaffordable for many.

“We want to offer everyone in Sunderland a fun and affordable way to enjoy all the amazing music and performances on offer at Glastonbury weekend while also getting into the festival spirit.

“We’ve worked really hard to transform our outdoor space. The hay bales have arrived, the bunting’s going up and the wellies are out – we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Entry to the Glastonbury Watch Party is free. No tickets are required, just turn up on the day and seating will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.