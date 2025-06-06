Famous vehicles from iconic TV shows on display as part of Seaburn Classic Car show

If you want to travel back in time and see some of the historic cars used in iconic TV series including Heartbeat and George Gently, the head along to the Seaburn Classic Car show this Sunday (June 8).

Based at Seaburn Recreation Park, around 400 classic vehicles from the nineteen thirties to the nineties will be on display.

Around 400 vehicles are expected to be on display at the event. | Ian Davison

The popular annual event was organised by the Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society.

Chairman Ian Davison, 78, said: “I’m bringing along my 1963 Ford Classic which appeared a lot in George Gently. I’m also bring my 1972 Ford Zepher which was used in Sam Fender’s Remember my Name video.

“We have cars dating back to the 1930s in the style of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and we also have someone from South Shields who is bringing along some modified vehicles such as the Ghostbusters van.”

A range of famous vehicles will also be on display. | Ian Davison

With Sunderland Food and Drink Festival taking place at Keel Square on the same weekend, there will be a “heritage” bus to ferry people between the two venues.

And if you get hungry or thirsty, there will also be an ice cream van and a range of catering vans on-site.

Money raised will be split between the society and their chosen charity, the Tiny Lives Trust which supports sick and premature babies and their families across the North East and North Cumbria.

Ian said: “It’s important to preserve these cars as they are part of motoring history. The cars evoke feelings of nostalgia and a number of care homes often bring their residents to the event as people like to reminisce about days gone by.”

The event costs £2 for adults whilst children can enter for free as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

The event is scheduled to start at 10am and finish at 4pm.