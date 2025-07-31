What time is Eyes of Wakanda out on Disney+? Release time for Marvel series
- Marvel is heading back to the world of Black Panther.
- A spin-off about Wakanda is about to be released on Disney Plus.
- But what time will the episodes be out?
A spin-off of Marvel’s Black Panther is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of hours. Viewers will be invited back to Wakanda for a ‘globe-trotting’ adventure.
Eyes of Wakanda follows warriors from across the secretive nation’s history in this four-part animated show. It focuses on the Hatut Zaraze who are tasked with recovering Vibranium artifacts from various enemies.
It is the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is part of Phase 6 - which began with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But when can you watch the episodes?
What time is Eyes of Wakanda out on Disney Plus?
The four-part series is set to be released on Disney+ on Friday (August 1). It is the first Marvel show to arrive since Ironheart earlier in the summer.
Eyes of Wakanda will arrive at 8am British time, following the usual release schedule of the streaming service. It will be available from 12am PT/ 3am ET for American audiences.
How many episodes of Eyes of Wakanda are out?
Unlike its other animated shows - such as X-Men ‘97 and What If…? - Marvel will be releasing all four episodes of the miniseries at once. The full season of Eyes of Wakanda arrives on August 1.
Fans can decide whether to binge it all or savour the four episodes. The whole show was directed by Todd Harris, who had worked as a storyboard artist on movies like Avengers: Infinity War.
The next Marvel show set to be released will be Marvel Zombies, another animated series. It is due to arrive in October and will be followed by live-action show Wonder Man in late 2025.
