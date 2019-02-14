EXCLUSIVE OFFER: Save up to £30.95 with The York Dungeon 2-4-1 ticket offer

SCHOOL'S out all next week and we have a frightfully amazing reader offer screaming at you from The York Dungeon.

It's a 2-4-1 entry when purchasing a full priced individual adult walk up admission ticket.

That's a saving of up to £30.95 on The Ultimate Dungeon adult ticket or £16.95 on a Sinner's Saver adult ticket.

One voucher per couple can be redeemed. Full terms and conditions below.

So make the most of it whether you are visiting as an adult couple or taking the kids.

To redeem the offer simply cut out for the voucher in one of our participating newspapers and present it at York Dungeon before March 3, 2019.

But hurry.

The voucher appears in Friday, February 15 Sunderland Echo and the Star, Sheffield.

But can you stomach a visit this half term to the award winning The York Dungeon, in Clifford Street in York city centre?

The York Dungeon prides itself as a scary and funny attraction, with lots of loud noises and jump scares, so expect to scream and laugh as you journey back through 2,000 years on a 75-minutes educational and entertaining look at the city's darkest past.

Discover all the important bits from from the Romans, to the Vikings and straight through to Guy Fawkes. You’ll find out about the legends and dispel the myths.

What crimes were punishable by death? Where do York’s most famous ghosts reside? And what were the most painful torture instruments used back then?

The York Dungeon brings together horrible characters, immersive sets and thrilling special-effects in a unique and exciting actor led experience that you see, hear, feel and smell.

There are 10 live shows featuring famous Yorkshire characters like Dick Turpin and Guy Fawkes - with actors performing live in fully immersive 360 degree sets.

Scream and laugh as you journey back through 2,000 years at The York Dungeon

The shows - full details, dates and times on the web site at www.thedungeons.com/york - shows include Fear The Vikings, Vengeance of The Vikings, The Plague Doctor, The Golden Fleece, The Gunpowder Plot, The Torturer, The Courtroom, Execution, The Highwayman and The Tavern.

The latest new show is about Margaret Clitherow, the butcher's wife who lived a double life back in 1585 as leader of the then hidden and persecuted Catholic community - this explains what happened when you got caught.

Personal photography is not allowed within the Dungeon - but you can strike a pose for a hilarious keepsake photo to savour the memory of your visit.

Those needing a drink to calm their nerves or in need of a snack can visit the venue's Dungeon Tavern. The attraction is only a 10 minutes walk from York Railway Station or there is plenty of city centre parking.

Opening times can vary but the venue will be open from 10am to 5pm from Feb 16 to March 3, 2019.

2-4-1 READER OFFER:

Actors bring the scary experience to life at The York Dungeon

The offer entitles a 2-4-1 entry when purchasing a full priced individual adult walk up admission ticket at The York Dungeon.

To redeem the offer cut out the ticket - in one of our newspapers as listed above - and present at York Dungeon before Mach 3, 2019.

One voucher per couple permitted to be redeemed.

No photocopies accepted.

Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Children aged four and under not admitted.

Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer and must be surrendered on entry.

Management reserves the right to refuse admission or withdraw the promotional offer at any time.

For full terms and conditions or amends see the voucher in paper.

