Michael Bublé announces an extra North East arena date

Grammy-award winning global megastar Michael Bublé has announced an extra North East date as part of his Christmas 2019 tour.

The Canadian singer is already playing at the Utilita Aremna in Newcastle on Saturday, November 30 as part of a fuve-date UK tour.

Today it was announced that due to demand, he will be playing a second show at the venue, on Sunday, December 1.

An Evening with Michael Bublé will see one of the best entertainers in the world performing beautiful music alongside his 32-piece band.

He will also be playing in Aberdeen, Liverpool, Nottingham and London, showcasing his trademark velvety vocals, smooth moves, charisma and charm.

Bublé has already completed five sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records over the course of an extraordinary career.

Tickets for both performances are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Arena box office.