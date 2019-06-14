Little Mix have released their new single following a brand new teaser video for ‘Bounce Back’ and it is already a hit among fans.

South Shields’ own Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall along with group members Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have produced yet another track that is set to be a success.

The single was released on the morning of Friday, June 14 and it is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Google Play.

The group formed on the 2011 X Factor show where they became the first group to win. Since then, they have released five studio albums, twenty-one singles and twenty-five music videos.

A teaser video for the track, which samples the song Back to Life by Soul II Soul, was released on Thursday, June 13 and fans are now eagerly awaiting a music video.

Jade shared a blooper clip from the video. She posted a boomerang on Instagram of a beach ball bouncing off her face. She stands in water wearing a bikini and heels hinting that this track could be a summer anthem.

Little Mix are to return to the North East in October of 2019 for three shows at the Utlita Arena in Newcastle. Limited tickets are still available online.

They recently did a set for Radio One’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.

The girls have achieved four UK number ones with Cannonball, Wings, Black Magic and Shoutout to My Ex. This could be another track to add to that list.