Joe McElderry says X-factor 10th anniversary celebrations are in the pipeline

South Shields star Joe McElderry says he will be celebrating ten years of being in the public eye later this year.

The singer, who rose to fame after winning X-factor in 2009, is in Sunderland starring in Club Tropicana at the Empire theatre.

Club Tropicana cast, from left: Emily Tierney, Kate Robbins, Joe McElderry, Amelle Barrabah and Neil McDermott.

He said the opening night of the show, which is running in the city until May 25, was a big success.

He said: "The opening night was really good. We have a great audience, it was amazing. One of the best audiences so far."

Pleased to be back in his native North East, Joe said he is loving being in Club Tropicana, which is the first time he has taken on a comedy role.

Joe said: "It is something completely different for me, but I really wanted to do it. Comedy is something I have not done before.

Joe McElderry with some of the cocktails which have been created at the Sunderland Empire for Club Tropicana.

"No two shows are the same either, because no two audiences are the same, some react differently to others and laugh at different things."

The musical theatre star said later this year will be the tenth anniversary since he won X-factor and although he couldn't say what, he said there are a few things being planned to celebrate the anniversary.

Joe is starring in the production of Club Tropicana with Neil McDermott, best known for his role as Ryan Malloy in EastEnders, Kate Robbins, of ITV’s The Imitation Game, Emily Tierney and former Sugababe star Amelle Berrabah.

Set at the Club Tropicana Hotel - the 1980s answer to Love Island - audiences are invited to join the ultimate holiday musical with a soundtrack of smash-hit pop classics.

Joe McElderry says he is delighted to be performing in his native North East.

The drinks may not be free for audiences at this summer adventure of love in the sun, but the theatre has got behind the holiday vibes with limited edition cocktails on the menu, including Fantasy Island and Girls Just Wanna Have Gin.

The story follows a budding bride and groom who get cold feet and each decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat - but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel.

Joe McElderry, who plays Garry, a club rep with an eye for the outrageous and a killer line in barbed one-liners, said the production is very tongue in cheek and like a cross between Love Island and Mamma Mia with iconic 80s songs.

He said: "We are bringing the party to Sunderland. The show is just a laugh a minute with great 80s tunes."

Club Tropicanla at Sunderland Empire with Joe McElderry, Emily Tierney, Kate Robbins, Amelle Barrabah and Neil McDermott.

The show has an soundtrack of some of the most iconic, chart-topping acts from the decade, including ABC, Cyndi Lauper, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, a-ha, Culture Club, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Bucks Fizz and Depeche Mode.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022 or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland.