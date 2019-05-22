Ireland's 'best new rock band' The Murder Capital set for Sunderland gig ahead of debut album launch

The Murder Capital, who have been dubbed 'the best new rock band in Ireland', are coming to Sunderland as part of a tour promoting their debut album.

The punk five-piece, who hail from Dublin, will release When I Have Fears on August 16 on Human Season Records.

Produced by Flood (PJ Harvey, New Order, Foals, it features both their singles so far, Feeling Fades and Green & Blue, as well as the first studio recording of breakthrough track More Is Less.

It will be available on gatefold colour LP, black vinyl, as part of a limited bundle (gatefold colour LP, T-shirt, pin badge and journal), CD and as a digital download.

Following sell-out shows on their April tour, The Murder Capital have also announced a string of new UK and European headline dates, including one at Independent in Sunderland on Saturday, July 20.

This year promises to be a memorable one for the band, who ended 2018 as that rare thing: an act tipped from all corners without having released a single song.

If you wanted to know about them, you had to get to a show and see for yourself. That’s if you could get in.

Based on the strength of one live recording, More Is Less, which went viral on YouTube, and word of mouth from those who attended early gigs, The Murder Capital already have a formidable reputation.

In just over a year, they’ve sold out shows in their home town, played with Slaves, Shame and fellow countrymen Fontaines DC, and seen the likes of the NME, Loud & Quiet, Dork and DIY back them already – with The Irish Times calling them 'Ireland’s best new rock band'.