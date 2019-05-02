Embrace added to the line-up of This Is Tomorrow Festival

Indie rockers Embrace are the latest additions to the bill of the This Is Tomorrow Festival festival being held in the North East over the late May bank holiday weekend.

Famous for songs such as Gravity, All You Good Good People and Come Back To What You Know, the West Yorkshire band will perform at This is Tomorrow on Sunday, May 26.

Foals are headlining the Friday night at This Is Tomorrow Festival.

The event is being held from May 24-26 in Exhibition Park, Newcastle, with Foals taking centre stage on the Friday, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on Saturday and Stereophonics on Sunday.

In a bid to promote local talent, organisers SSD Concerts have confirmed they will host their first ever BBC Music Introducing in the North East Stage, curated by BBC Newcastle's Nick Roberts.

The stage, which will run on both the Saturday and Sunday, will feature some of the region's leading emerging musical lights, such as Newcastle's Swine Tax, Social Room, from Sunderland, and Hartlepool's PLAZA and Para Alta.

Also added to the This is Tomorrow line-up are Geordie indie legends Detroit Social Club, who will be performing classics from their 2010 debut album Existence on the Saturday.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are headlining Saturday night at This Is Tomorrow Festival.

Steve Davis of SSD Concerts said: “We couldn't be more proud of this line-up and we're super confident that this will be the biggest and best live music event the city and the region has ever witnessed.

“We promised diversity, inclusivity and an event that pushed all boundaries, and This is Tomorrow, we think, does all of that.

“Tickets for Saturday are all but sold out now, and the last remaining tickets for all days are running out fast. So people really need to think quick if they want to join the party!”

BBC Newcastle's Nick Roberts added: “We were asked by the organisers if we wanted to bring some new North East talent to this huge festival and we jumped at the chance. People who are at This Is Tomorrow to see Noel might find their favourite new band as well.

Stereophonics are headling This Is Tomorrow on Sunday, May 26.

“This festival will demonstrate that it can bring the big names to the North East, as well as being keen to support new home-grown artists.”

For full details of the This Is Tomorrow line-up, visit the festival website.