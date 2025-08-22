Enjoy music from the Lake Poets at free family festival in Sunderland this bank holiday weekend
The Sunderland band are best known for the music behind the iconic SAFC fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary Sunderland Till I Die.
Festival-goers will also be able to enjoy performances from local acts James and Jess Thoroughgood, This Little Bird, Celtic Man, the Houghton Brass Band and the Moorsley Choir.
Local historical re-enactment group the Time Bandits will also be on hand to take visitors back to the age of steam and the birth of the railways.
Families coming along on the day can look forward to a range of free activities including face painting, balloon modelling and children's craft and planting activities, as well as butterfly stilt walkers.
Durham Wildlife Trust will be hosting drop in craft sessions throughout the day to entertain the children and Clean It, Green It will be running craft and planting activities.
There will also be an array of stalls and food and drink outlets from local traders.
The festival, which takes place on Saturday (August 23), is located at Elemore Country Park near Easington Lane with gates opening at 11am.
The event is free and people can simply turn up on the day.