Enjoy a spooktacular time at Washington Wetland Centre this Halloween

Children visiting Washington Wetland Centre this October half-term are set for a spooktacular experience thanks to an array of Halloween themed activities.

With the majority of Sunderland’s youngsters set to break up on Friday (October 25), children can craft their own Halloween lanterns and badges, make a star shaped wand from willow and explore the magic of wetland plants to create their own potions.

Budding witches and wizards can also use feather quills to write their own spells and can learn more about owls with a “pellet dissection workshop”.

On Halloween itself (October 31), children are invited to dress up as their favourite magical or spooky character to be in with a chance to win a “fang-tastic prize”.

Gill Pipes, Centre Manager at WWT Washington, said: “We know that our wetlands are an enchanting place to explore whatever the season, but this October half term we have really focussed on activities that show off just how spellbinding wetland nature can be.

“Autumn is a great season to be out in nature. Everything is transformed into a sensory melting pot of colours, sights and sounds and we can’t wait to see families exploring and being bewitched by it all.

“Our wetlands offer the perfect backdrop for family-friendly autumn adventures with fun activities that complement the fantastic seasonal wildlife perfectly.”

Children visiting the centre will receive a free spells and potions logbook packed with all the activities on offer, plus a special spot to jot down spooky spells and mystical potions.

Unless stated otherwise, all the activities are included in the admission ticket or membership entry.

Half term activities and the self-led trail are available from Saturday October 26 to Sunday Nov 3.

More information is available on the Washington Wetland Centre’s website.