Emmerdale spoilers as John Sugden plots his escape 👀🚨

John Sugden is still on the run in Emmerdale.

The killer has hatched a plot to secure his escape.

But will he get away from justice?

Spoilers for Emmerdale on Monday, September 22. The episode is available on ITVX and will be broadcast at 7.30pm on ITV1.

A killer is still on the loose in the Yorkshire Dales as the hunt for John Sugden continues. Following his failed attempt on husband Aaron’s life last week, the ex-soldier is on the run.

Having released Mackenzie from his bunker prison, the net is closing in on John. But will he manage to get away or will he be caught?

His brother Robert has been released from prison after the truth of the gorge fall emerged. All eyes are on John, however, he remains a free man - at least for now.

Emmerdale killer John Sugden plots his escape

John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) (R) is still on the loose | ITV

Spoilers for Emmerdale’s latest episode to follow. Don’t read further unless you want to be spoiled.

Despite the authorities realising that John is the killer on the loose in the Yorkshire Dales, he has managed to evade capture so far. In Monday’s episode (September 22), the rogue Sugden hatches a plot to escape from the village for good.

Initially paying a visit to his sister Victoria’s house, requiring him to persuade his nephew from revealing him after being interrupted. John gets away again and decides to head to France.

He pays a visit to Caleb Miligan and threatens him with blackmail, since he knows where Anthony is buried. Caleb’s wife Ruby was responsible for his death and John holds this truth over them.

John uses this threat to force Caleb into helping him escape to France. The episode ends with it looking like his plot might work.

But will he get away, or is this the moment before his fall? Tune in throughout the week to find out.

