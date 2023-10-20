Bonfire night is just around the corner and what better way to mark the ocassion than taking the family to an organised display.

The event commemorates the arrest of Guy Fawkes after authorities found out about the gunpoweder plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament on the night of November 5, 1605.

Many of this year’s organised displays also feature fun fairs, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Check out the following fabulous displays across Wearside in and around bonfire night.

Barnes Park A firework display using family-friendly low-noise pyrotechnics is heading to Barnes Park this Halloween with a soundtrack from Netflix's Wednesday and Hocus Pocus 2. Designed by the award-winning Reaction Fireworks team, the display will take place on Tuesday, October 31. Tickets are priced £7 per adult, £5 per child and under 2's are free. Family tickets are £20 for two adults and two children.

Oakey Park Stanley Oakey Park, Stanley, will be hosting a fireworks display on Saturday November 4. Gates will open at 5pm with the display at 7pm. There will also be a DJ, live music and funfair. Entry is free.

Chester-le-Street Cricket Club Chester-le-Street Cricket Club will be hosting its 34th fireworks display on Saturday November 4. Doors open at 4pm with the display starting at 6pm. Adult tickets cost £7, under 16s £3 and under 3s get admission for free.

Durham Amateur Rowing Club Durham Amateur Rowing Club will be hosting a riverside fireworks display on Sunday November 5. Located a short walk from the city centre, the event starts at 5pm and there will also be a fun fair and food and drinks available. 12 and over tickets cost £4, £3 for 4 to 11 year olds and under 3s are free.